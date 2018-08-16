Williams-Sonoma (WSM) Given a $62.00 Price Target by Wedbush Analysts

Wedbush set a $62.00 target price on Williams-Sonoma (NYSE:WSM) in a research note published on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports. The firm currently has a hold rating on the specialty retailer’s stock.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Williams-Sonoma from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $66.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 31st. Argus set a $67.00 target price on Williams-Sonoma and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Friday, July 13th. Citigroup cut Williams-Sonoma from a buy rating to a neutral rating and set a $67.00 target price for the company. in a report on Wednesday, June 20th. ValuEngine upgraded Williams-Sonoma from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, May 29th. Finally, Deutsche Bank increased their target price on Williams-Sonoma from $50.00 to $53.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a report on Thursday, May 24th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $54.92.

Shares of WSM traded down $0.61 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $58.20. The stock had a trading volume of 21,434 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,777,393. Williams-Sonoma has a 12-month low of $42.68 and a 12-month high of $65.99. The company has a current ratio of 1.73, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.19, a PEG ratio of 1.73 and a beta of 0.74.

Williams-Sonoma (NYSE:WSM) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 23rd. The specialty retailer reported $0.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.58 by $0.09. Williams-Sonoma had a return on equity of 27.10% and a net margin of 4.93%. The firm had revenue of $1.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.16 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.51 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.2% compared to the same quarter last year. equities research analysts predict that Williams-Sonoma will post 4.23 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 24th. Investors of record on Friday, July 20th will be paid a $0.43 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 19th. This represents a $1.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.96%. Williams-Sonoma’s payout ratio is currently 47.65%.

In related news, EVP Julie Whalen sold 30,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.47, for a total value of $1,634,100.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 31,429 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,711,937.63. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Alex Bellos sold 3,348 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.86, for a total value of $203,759.28. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 3,352 shares in the company, valued at approximately $204,002.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 43,243 shares of company stock worth $2,440,669 in the last 90 days. 0.87% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of WSM. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. purchased a new stake in Williams-Sonoma during the 2nd quarter valued at $101,000. First Mercantile Trust Co. purchased a new stake in Williams-Sonoma during the 2nd quarter valued at $175,000. Enterprise Financial Services Corp purchased a new stake in Williams-Sonoma during the 2nd quarter valued at $177,000. Covenant Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Williams-Sonoma during the 1st quarter valued at $208,000. Finally, Pillar Pacific Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Williams-Sonoma during the 2nd quarter valued at $209,000.

About Williams-Sonoma

Williams-Sonoma, Inc operates as a multi-channel specialty retailer of various products for home. It operates through two segments, E-commerce and Retail. The company offers cooking, dining, and entertaining products, including cookware, tools, electrics, cutlery, tabletop and bar, outdoor, furniture, and a library of cookbooks under the Williams Sonoma brand, as well as home furnishings and decorative accessories under the Williams Sonoma Home brand; and furniture, bedding, bathroom accessories, rugs, curtains, lighting, tabletop, outdoor, and decorative accessories under the Pottery Barn brand.

