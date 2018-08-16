Williams Companies (WMB) Given a $35.00 Price Target at Morgan Stanley

Williams Companies (NYSE:WMB) has been assigned a $35.00 price objective by equities research analysts at Morgan Stanley in a research note issued on Thursday. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the pipeline company’s stock. Morgan Stanley’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 16.67% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other brokerages have also recently issued reports on WMB. ValuEngine cut Williams Companies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, July 2nd. Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on Williams Companies in a report on Tuesday, August 7th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $35.00 target price on the stock. US Capital Advisors reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Williams Companies in a report on Tuesday, July 17th. Scotiabank upgraded Williams Companies from a “sector perform” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 18th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $34.00 target price on shares of Williams Companies in a report on Wednesday, April 25th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $33.62.

Williams Companies stock opened at $30.00 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $26.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 47.62 and a beta of 1.43. Williams Companies has a 52-week low of $24.00 and a 52-week high of $33.67. The company has a current ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.38.

Williams Companies (NYSE:WMB) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 1st. The pipeline company reported $0.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.18 by ($0.01). Williams Companies had a return on equity of 3.82% and a net margin of 24.19%. The firm had revenue of $2.09 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.13 earnings per share. sell-side analysts forecast that Williams Companies will post 0.78 EPS for the current year.

In related news, VP Ted T. Timmermans sold 12,392 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.08, for a total value of $347,967.36. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 27,347 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $767,903.76. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, VP Ted T. Timmermans sold 20,267 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.00, for a total value of $648,544.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 9,955 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $318,560. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 33,759 shares of company stock valued at $1,030,952 over the last three months. 0.50% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Lake Street Advisors Group LLC raised its position in Williams Companies by 47.7% in the 2nd quarter. Lake Street Advisors Group LLC now owns 17,474 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $474,000 after buying an additional 5,644 shares during the last quarter. Argent Trust Co purchased a new stake in Williams Companies in the 2nd quarter valued at $1,320,000. CapWealth Advisors LLC raised its position in Williams Companies by 3.9% in the 2nd quarter. CapWealth Advisors LLC now owns 530,189 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $14,373,000 after buying an additional 19,705 shares during the last quarter. Putnam Investments LLC raised its position in Williams Companies by 2.5% in the 2nd quarter. Putnam Investments LLC now owns 1,031,509 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $27,965,000 after buying an additional 25,458 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cozad Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Williams Companies in the 2nd quarter valued at $1,664,000. 86.79% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Williams Companies

The Williams Companies, Inc operates as an energy infrastructure company primarily in the United States. It owns and operates natural gas pipeline system extending from Texas, Louisiana, Mississippi, and the Gulf of Mexico through Alabama, Georgia, South Carolina, North Carolina, Virginia, Maryland, Delaware, Pennsylvania, and New Jersey to the New York City metropolitan area.

