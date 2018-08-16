William E. Myers Sells 18,300 Shares of Carrols Restaurant Group, Inc. (TAST) Stock

Carrols Restaurant Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:TAST) VP William E. Myers sold 18,300 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.57, for a total transaction of $284,931.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 87,273 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,358,840.61. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Shares of TAST opened at $16.00 on Thursday. Carrols Restaurant Group, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $9.90 and a fifty-two week high of $16.30. The stock has a market cap of $568.18 million, a PE ratio of 80.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.17 and a beta of 0.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.66, a current ratio of 0.94 and a quick ratio of 0.83.

Carrols Restaurant Group (NASDAQ:TAST) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 7th. The restaurant operator reported $0.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.19 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $303.05 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $301.21 million. Carrols Restaurant Group had a net margin of 1.00% and a return on equity of 8.53%. sell-side analysts anticipate that Carrols Restaurant Group, Inc. will post 0.36 EPS for the current year.

TAST has been the subject of several recent research reports. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Carrols Restaurant Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, June 22nd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Carrols Restaurant Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $17.00 target price for the company in a research note on Friday, August 10th. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Carrols Restaurant Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 26th. SunTrust Banks initiated coverage on shares of Carrols Restaurant Group in a research note on Wednesday, May 23rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $16.00 target price for the company. Finally, Citigroup increased their target price on shares of Carrols Restaurant Group from $15.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, June 25th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. Carrols Restaurant Group currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $17.63.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of TAST. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its holdings in Carrols Restaurant Group by 20.5% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 60,033 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $729,000 after purchasing an additional 10,228 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in Carrols Restaurant Group by 4.4% during the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 191,064 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $2,322,000 after purchasing an additional 8,120 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Carrols Restaurant Group by 1.5% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 305,569 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $3,712,000 after purchasing an additional 4,393 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its holdings in Carrols Restaurant Group by 9.7% during the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 397,300 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $4,827,000 after purchasing an additional 35,200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG raised its holdings in Carrols Restaurant Group by 476.8% during the fourth quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 233,307 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $2,833,000 after purchasing an additional 192,861 shares in the last quarter. 82.96% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Carrols Restaurant Group Company Profile

Carrols Restaurant Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates franchisee restaurants of Burger King. As of December 31, 2017, it owned and operated 807 Burger King restaurants located in 17 states of the United States. The company was founded in 1960 and is headquartered in Syracuse, New York.

