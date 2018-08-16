Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management LLC Sells 13,066 Shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (VBR)

Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management LLC cut its holdings in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VBR) by 22.2% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 45,696 shares of the company’s stock after selling 13,066 shares during the quarter. Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF were worth $6,205,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Huber Financial Advisors LLC boosted its position in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 5.5% during the 2nd quarter. Huber Financial Advisors LLC now owns 7,078 shares of the company’s stock worth $961,000 after buying an additional 369 shares during the period. Millburn Ridgefield Corp boosted its position in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 36.4% during the 2nd quarter. Millburn Ridgefield Corp now owns 1,406 shares of the company’s stock worth $191,000 after buying an additional 375 shares during the period. Roof Eidam & Maycock ADV boosted its position in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 0.3% during the 1st quarter. Roof Eidam & Maycock ADV now owns 120,092 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,542,000 after buying an additional 389 shares during the period. Joel Isaacson & Co. LLC boosted its position in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 7.6% during the 2nd quarter. Joel Isaacson & Co. LLC now owns 5,883 shares of the company’s stock worth $799,000 after buying an additional 415 shares during the period. Finally, MUFG Americas Holdings Corp boosted its position in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 0.9% during the 1st quarter. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp now owns 45,991 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,952,000 after buying an additional 429 shares during the period.

NYSEARCA:VBR traded up $0.84 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $139.69. 1,004 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 286,399. Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF has a fifty-two week low of $118.55 and a fifty-two week high of $141.17.

Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Small-Cap Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Small Cap Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of smaller United States companies.

