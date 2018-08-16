Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management LLC Has $9.79 Million Stake in Invesco S&P 500 Pure Growth ETF (RPG)

Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management LLC cut its stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Pure Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:RPG) by 5.4% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 85,276 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,914 shares during the period. Invesco S&P 500 Pure Growth ETF comprises 0.8% of Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 24th biggest holding. Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Pure Growth ETF were worth $9,786,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC bought a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Pure Growth ETF during the second quarter valued at about $111,000. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Pure Growth ETF in the second quarter worth approximately $123,000. MinichMacGregor Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Pure Growth ETF in the second quarter worth approximately $199,000. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. bought a new position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Pure Growth ETF in the second quarter worth approximately $202,000. Finally, Mycio Wealth Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Pure Growth ETF in the second quarter worth approximately $214,000.

Shares of RPG stock traded up $0.47 during trading on Thursday, hitting $116.81. The company had a trading volume of 601 shares, compared to its average volume of 137,016. Invesco S&P 500 Pure Growth ETF has a 52 week low of $94.92 and a 52 week high of $120.11.

Guggenheim S&P 500 Pure Growth ETF, formerly Rydex S&P 500 Pure Growth ETF, seeks to replicate as closely as possible the performance of the S&P 500 Pure Growth Index (the Index). The Fund uses a passive management strategy, known as replication, to track the performance of the Index. Replication refers to investing in substantially all of the securities in the Index in approximately the same proportions as in the Index.

