Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management LLC Grows Position in Norfolk Southern Corp. (NSC)

Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Norfolk Southern Corp. (NYSE:NSC) by 1.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 418,927 shares of the railroad operator’s stock after buying an additional 5,366 shares during the period. Norfolk Southern makes up 5.1% of Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 4th biggest position. Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Norfolk Southern were worth $63,204,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in Norfolk Southern by 1.6% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 21,254,266 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $2,885,904,000 after purchasing an additional 329,245 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its position in Norfolk Southern by 6.0% in the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 1,305,994 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $177,328,000 after purchasing an additional 74,003 shares during the last quarter. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in Norfolk Southern by 2.9% in the first quarter. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,061,744 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $144,164,000 after purchasing an additional 30,024 shares during the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. boosted its position in Norfolk Southern by 5.6% in the second quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 898,104 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $135,497,000 after purchasing an additional 47,592 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Schroder Investment Management Group boosted its position in Norfolk Southern by 2,147.6% in the first quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 779,690 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $105,866,000 after purchasing an additional 745,000 shares during the last quarter. 73.24% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several research analysts have issued reports on the company. Stifel Nicolaus set a $180.00 target price on Norfolk Southern and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 8th. Deutsche Bank raised Norfolk Southern from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $205.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. Loop Capital lifted their price objective on Norfolk Southern to $179.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday. Argus lifted their price objective on Norfolk Southern from $170.00 to $185.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 31st. Finally, TD Securities lifted their price objective on Norfolk Southern from $165.00 to $175.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $164.42.

In related news, Chairman James A. Squires sold 34,077 shares of Norfolk Southern stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $171.73, for a total transaction of $5,852,043.21. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . 0.23% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

NSC traded up $0.27 on Thursday, hitting $172.13. 10,509 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,767,139. The company has a market capitalization of $48.15 billion, a PE ratio of 26.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.58 and a beta of 1.39. Norfolk Southern Corp. has a one year low of $116.77 and a one year high of $174.43. The company has a current ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55.

Norfolk Southern (NYSE:NSC) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 25th. The railroad operator reported $2.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.31 by $0.19. The company had revenue of $2.90 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.87 billion. Norfolk Southern had a return on equity of 14.53% and a net margin of 52.36%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 9.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.71 EPS. equities research analysts predict that Norfolk Southern Corp. will post 9.06 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 10th. Investors of record on Monday, August 6th will be paid a dividend of $0.80 per share. This represents a $3.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.86%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 3rd. This is an increase from Norfolk Southern’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.72. Norfolk Southern’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 48.41%.

Norfolk Southern Company Profile

Norfolk Southern Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the rail transportation of raw materials, intermediate products, and finished goods. It also transports overseas freight through various Atlantic and Gulf Coast ports, as well as coal, automotive, and industrial products; and provides commuter passenger services.

