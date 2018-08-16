Whitener Capital Management Inc. Acquires 2,252 Shares of Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index (FNDX)

Whitener Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index (NYSEARCA:FNDX) by 10.3% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 24,068 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,252 shares during the period. Whitener Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index were worth $898,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of FNDX. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. boosted its position in Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index by 10.6% during the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 80,771,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,935,251,000 after acquiring an additional 7,751,434 shares during the last quarter. Oxford Financial Group Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index by 2.9% in the 2nd quarter. Oxford Financial Group Ltd. now owns 1,080,732 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,355,000 after purchasing an additional 30,841 shares during the last quarter. Tiedemann Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index by 11.4% in the 1st quarter. Tiedemann Advisors LLC now owns 817,891 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,723,000 after purchasing an additional 83,511 shares during the last quarter. Cobblestone Capital Advisors LLC NY boosted its holdings in shares of Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index by 1.3% in the 2nd quarter. Cobblestone Capital Advisors LLC NY now owns 760,925 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,413,000 after purchasing an additional 9,931 shares during the last quarter. Finally, TD Ameritrade Trust Co acquired a new position in shares of Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index in the 2nd quarter valued at $12,153,000.

Shares of FNDX traded up $0.32 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $38.84. The company had a trading volume of 14,383 shares, compared to its average volume of 341,390. Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index has a fifty-two week low of $33.58 and a fifty-two week high of $39.96.

