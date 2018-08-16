Weyerhaeuser (WY) Receiving Somewhat Favorable Press Coverage, Study Shows

News headlines about Weyerhaeuser (NYSE:WY) have been trending somewhat positive recently, Accern reports. The research group scores the sentiment of media coverage by monitoring more than twenty million blog and news sources. Accern ranks coverage of publicly-traded companies on a scale of negative one to one, with scores closest to one being the most favorable. Weyerhaeuser earned a media sentiment score of 0.13 on Accern’s scale. Accern also assigned media coverage about the real estate investment trust an impact score of 46.9544715092896 out of 100, meaning that recent media coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an effect on the stock’s share price in the next several days.

Several analysts have commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Weyerhaeuser from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 8th. DA Davidson reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Weyerhaeuser in a research note on Friday, July 27th. Finally, Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of Weyerhaeuser from $41.00 to $42.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 30th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $38.80.

Shares of NYSE WY opened at $34.50 on Thursday. Weyerhaeuser has a 52-week low of $30.95 and a 52-week high of $38.39. The firm has a market cap of $25.80 billion, a PE ratio of 30.00, a P/E/G ratio of 4.45 and a beta of 1.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 2.18 and a quick ratio of 1.77.

Weyerhaeuser (NYSE:WY) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 27th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.41 by $0.03. Weyerhaeuser had a net margin of 12.94% and a return on equity of 12.15%. The company had revenue of $2.07 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.02 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.28 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 14.2% compared to the same quarter last year. sell-side analysts expect that Weyerhaeuser will post 1.53 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Weyerhaeuser

Weyerhaeuser Company, one of the world's largest private owners of timberlands, began operations in 1900. We own or control 12.4 million acres of timberlands in the U.S. and manage additional timberlands under long-term licenses in Canada. We manage these timberlands on a sustainable basis in compliance with internationally recognized forestry standards.

