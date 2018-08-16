WEX Inc (WEX) Expected to Post Earnings of $2.11 Per Share

Equities research analysts expect WEX Inc (NYSE:WEX) to announce earnings per share of $2.11 for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Five analysts have made estimates for WEX’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $2.14 and the lowest estimate coming in at $2.09. WEX reported earnings per share of $1.43 during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 47.6%. The firm is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, November 7th.

On average, analysts expect that WEX will report full-year earnings of $8.09 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $8.04 to $8.14. For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will post earnings of $9.39 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $9.16 to $9.70. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for WEX.

WEX (NYSE:WEX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 2nd. The business services provider reported $2.09 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.05 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $370.88 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $366.21 million. WEX had a return on equity of 15.61% and a net margin of 14.61%. The company’s revenue was up 22.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.26 EPS.

WEX has been the topic of several recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded WEX from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $179.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 26th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on WEX from $172.00 to $188.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 19th. Citigroup upgraded WEX from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $125.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 26th. SunTrust Banks reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $215.00 price objective on shares of WEX in a research report on Friday, August 3rd. Finally, Deutsche Bank increased their price objective on WEX to $230.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, June 22nd. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $179.75.

In related news, CEO Melissa D. Smith sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $190.00, for a total transaction of $950,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 72,544 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,783,360. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Hilary A. Rapkin sold 3,723 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $188.57, for a total value of $702,046.11. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 12,544 shares in the company, valued at $2,365,422.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 18,335 shares of company stock worth $3,461,862. 4.57% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Cutler Group LP grew its position in WEX by 133.3% during the 2nd quarter. Cutler Group LP now owns 700 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $133,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc grew its position in WEX by 150.0% during the 2nd quarter. NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc now owns 1,000 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $191,000 after acquiring an additional 600 shares during the last quarter. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. bought a new position in WEX during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $206,000. Hartford Investment Management Co. bought a new position in WEX during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $214,000. Finally, HPM Partners LLC bought a new position in WEX during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $215,000.

Shares of WEX stock traded up $1.14 during trading on Friday, hitting $183.58. 4,418 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 369,794. The company has a current ratio of 1.44, a quick ratio of 1.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.87 billion, a PE ratio of 39.01, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.61 and a beta of 1.79. WEX has a 52 week low of $101.69 and a 52 week high of $198.82.

WEX Inc provides corporate card payment solutions in North and South America, the Asia Pacific, and Europe. It operates through three segments: Fleet Solutions, Travel and Corporate Solutions, and Health and Employee Benefit Solutions. The Fleet Solutions segment offers fleet vehicle payment and processing services.

