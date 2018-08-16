Westamerica Bancorporation (WABC) Position Increased by Victory Capital Management Inc.

Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Westamerica Bancorporation (NASDAQ:WABC) by 14.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 459,322 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 57,289 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Westamerica Bancorporation were worth $25,957,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of WABC. Deutsche Bank AG boosted its holdings in shares of Westamerica Bancorporation by 129.8% during the 4th quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 59,235 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,525,000 after buying an additional 33,459 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Westamerica Bancorporation during the 4th quarter worth $389,000. Rhumbline Advisers boosted its holdings in Westamerica Bancorporation by 1.9% in the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 75,430 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,381,000 after purchasing an additional 1,428 shares during the period. Hanson McClain Inc. boosted its holdings in Westamerica Bancorporation by 90.6% in the 1st quarter. Hanson McClain Inc. now owns 2,840 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $165,000 after purchasing an additional 1,350 shares during the period. Finally, Comerica Bank boosted its holdings in Westamerica Bancorporation by 17.3% in the 1st quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 71,327 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,114,000 after purchasing an additional 10,517 shares during the period. 85.56% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Westamerica Bancorporation stock opened at $62.15 on Thursday. Westamerica Bancorporation has a fifty-two week low of $49.38 and a fifty-two week high of $64.26. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.42 and a beta of 1.02.

Westamerica Bancorporation (NASDAQ:WABC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 19th. The financial services provider reported $0.67 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.67. Westamerica Bancorporation had a net margin of 28.19% and a return on equity of 11.15%. The firm had revenue of $46.89 million during the quarter.

Westamerica Bancorporation announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a share repurchase plan on Thursday, July 26th that authorizes the company to repurchase 1,750,000 shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the financial services provider to purchase shares of its stock through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are often an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 17th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 6th will be issued a $0.40 dividend. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.57%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 3rd.

In other Westamerica Bancorporation news, SVP Dennis R. Hansen sold 16,467 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, July 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.71, for a total value of $983,244.57. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 18,787 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,121,771.77. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 4.50% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on WABC. Maxim Group reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Westamerica Bancorporation in a report on Monday, July 23rd. BidaskClub raised shares of Westamerica Bancorporation from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 6th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reduced their price target on shares of Westamerica Bancorporation from $52.00 to $50.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 25th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have given a hold rating to the stock. Westamerica Bancorporation presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $54.67.

Westamerica Bancorporation Company Profile

Westamerica Bancorporation operates as a bank holding company for Westamerica Bank that provides various banking products and services to individual and commercial customers. The company accepts various deposit products, including retail savings and checking accounts, as well as certificates of deposit to local businesses and professionals.

