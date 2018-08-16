Wells Fargo & Company MN Sells 557,892 Shares of Whirlpool Co. (WHR)

Wells Fargo & Company MN decreased its stake in shares of Whirlpool Co. (NYSE:WHR) by 59.0% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 388,093 shares of the company’s stock after selling 557,892 shares during the quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN’s holdings in Whirlpool were worth $56,750,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Assetmark Inc. raised its stake in Whirlpool by 88.1% during the first quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 713 shares of the company’s stock valued at $109,000 after buying an additional 334 shares during the last quarter. Piedmont Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Whirlpool in the second quarter worth $111,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC purchased a new position in shares of Whirlpool in the second quarter worth $123,000. Clearwater Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Whirlpool in the first quarter worth $126,000. Finally, Norway Savings Bank purchased a new position in shares of Whirlpool in the second quarter worth $132,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.51% of the company’s stock.

Get Whirlpool alerts:

WHR stock opened at $125.47 on Thursday. Whirlpool Co. has a 1-year low of $122.20 and a 1-year high of $190.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.43, a current ratio of 0.92 and a quick ratio of 0.59. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.22 billion, a PE ratio of 9.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.97 and a beta of 1.59.

Whirlpool (NYSE:WHR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 23rd. The company reported $3.20 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.63 by ($0.43). Whirlpool had a positive return on equity of 20.73% and a negative net margin of 2.62%. The firm had revenue of $5.14 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.29 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $3.35 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 3.9% on a year-over-year basis. research analysts anticipate that Whirlpool Co. will post 14.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Diane M. Dietz acquired 1,600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 26th. The stock was bought at an average price of $124.26 per share, with a total value of $198,816.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 8,339 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,036,204.14. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders own 2.83% of the company’s stock.

WHR has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group upgraded Whirlpool from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $170.00 to $195.00 in a research note on Monday, June 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on Whirlpool from $210.00 to $180.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, June 1st. ValuEngine cut Whirlpool from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, June 2nd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Whirlpool from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 26th. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price target on Whirlpool to $130.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 25th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Whirlpool has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $174.75.

About Whirlpool

Whirlpool Corporation manufactures and markets home appliances and related products. It operates through four segments: North America; Europe, Middle East and Africa; Latin America; and Asia. The company's principal products include laundry appliances, refrigerators and freezers, cooking appliances, dishwashers, mixers, and other small domestic appliances.

Featured Article: Technical Analysis of Stocks and What It Means



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WHR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Whirlpool Co. (NYSE:WHR).

Receive News & Ratings for Whirlpool Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Whirlpool and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.