Wells Fargo & Company MN Has $55.10 Million Stake in Koninklijke Philips NV (PHG)

Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its position in shares of Koninklijke Philips NV (NYSE:PHG) by 1.9% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 1,303,593 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 24,048 shares during the quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN’s holdings in Koninklijke Philips were worth $55,104,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Koninklijke Philips during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $168,000. Shufro Rose & Co. LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Koninklijke Philips during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $202,000. Park National Corp OH purchased a new stake in shares of Koninklijke Philips during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $206,000. Parsec Financial Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Koninklijke Philips during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $207,000. Finally, West Coast Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Koninklijke Philips during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $208,000. 5.45% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Koninklijke Philips alerts:

PHG has been the topic of several analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Koninklijke Philips from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $48.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, June 18th. ValuEngine raised shares of Koninklijke Philips from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Koninklijke Philips presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $48.00.

Shares of NYSE PHG opened at $42.40 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $39.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.19, a PEG ratio of 4.19 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a current ratio of 1.27. Koninklijke Philips NV has a 52-week low of $35.47 and a 52-week high of $44.71.

Koninklijke Philips (NYSE:PHG) last announced its earnings results on Monday, July 23rd. The technology company reported $0.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.39 by ($0.15). The firm had revenue of $4.29 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.35 billion. Koninklijke Philips had a net margin of 7.30% and a return on equity of 7.81%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down .1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.27 EPS. analysts predict that Koninklijke Philips NV will post 1.9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Koninklijke Philips Profile

Koninklijke Philips N.V. operates as a health technology company worldwide. The company offers mother and child care, and oral healthcare products; male grooming and beauty products; kitchen appliance, coffee, air, garment care, and floor care products; and sleep, respiratory care, and respiratory drug delivery products.

Read More: Asset Allocation, Balancing Your Investments

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PHG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Koninklijke Philips NV (NYSE:PHG).

Receive News & Ratings for Koninklijke Philips Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Koninklijke Philips and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.