Wells Fargo & Co (WFC) Stake Lessened by Cambria Investment Management L.P.

Cambria Investment Management L.P. lessened its stake in Wells Fargo & Co (NYSE:WFC) by 5.0% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 77,571 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 4,121 shares during the period. Cambria Investment Management L.P.’s holdings in Wells Fargo & Co were worth $4,377,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of WFC. Wealthfront Inc. raised its stake in Wells Fargo & Co by 15.7% during the fourth quarter. Wealthfront Inc. now owns 111,797 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $6,783,000 after acquiring an additional 15,205 shares during the period. Intact Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in Wells Fargo & Co by 88.1% during the second quarter. Intact Investment Management Inc. now owns 102,900 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $5,708,000 after acquiring an additional 48,200 shares during the period. American International Group Inc. raised its stake in Wells Fargo & Co by 6.7% during the fourth quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 1,463,734 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $88,805,000 after acquiring an additional 91,891 shares during the period. Investec Asset Management LTD raised its stake in Wells Fargo & Co by 48.6% during the fourth quarter. Investec Asset Management LTD now owns 156,689 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $9,506,000 after acquiring an additional 51,212 shares during the period. Finally, Financial Partners Group Inc acquired a new stake in Wells Fargo & Co during the fourth quarter worth about $223,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.39% of the company’s stock.

In other Wells Fargo & Co news, EVP Hope A. Hardison sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.01, for a total value of $1,450,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 109 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,323.09. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Petros G. Pelos sold 25,567 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.76, for a total transaction of $1,400,048.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.09% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

NYSE WFC opened at $57.99 on Thursday. Wells Fargo & Co has a 52 week low of $49.27 and a 52 week high of $66.31. The company has a quick ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22. The stock has a market capitalization of $283.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.11, a PEG ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 1.13.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, September 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 10th will be given a $0.43 dividend. This is a boost from Wells Fargo & Co’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.39. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 9th. This represents a $1.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.97%. Wells Fargo & Co’s dividend payout ratio is 41.85%.

WFC has been the topic of several research reports. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded shares of Wells Fargo & Co to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 30th. Macquarie upgraded shares of Wells Fargo & Co from an “underperform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, April 30th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Wells Fargo & Co from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Sunday, July 15th. Susquehanna Bancshares set a $63.00 price objective on shares of Wells Fargo & Co and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, July 13th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Wells Fargo & Co from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $57.00 to $62.00 in a research note on Monday, July 2nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company. Wells Fargo & Co currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $63.34.

About Wells Fargo & Co

Wells Fargo & Company, a diversified financial services company, provides retail, commercial, and corporate banking services to individuals, businesses, and institutions. The company's Community Banking segment offers checking and savings accounts; credit and debit cards; and automobile, student, mortgage, home equity, and small business loans.

