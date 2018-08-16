Wells Fargo & Co Lowers DHT (DHT) Price Target to $6.00

DHT (NYSE:DHT) had its price target cut by equities researchers at Wells Fargo & Co from $7.00 to $6.00 in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the shipping company’s stock. Wells Fargo & Co’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 42.86% from the stock’s current price.

DHT has been the topic of a number of other reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded DHT from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 24th. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “buy” rating and set a $5.00 target price on shares of DHT in a research report on Friday, April 20th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on DHT from $5.00 to $6.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 18th. Maxim Group reissued a “buy” rating and set a $6.00 target price on shares of DHT in a research report on Monday, May 7th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded DHT from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, April 20th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $5.46.

DHT stock opened at $4.20 on Tuesday. DHT has a twelve month low of $3.27 and a twelve month high of $4.99. The stock has a market cap of $621.67 million, a P/E ratio of 32.31 and a beta of 0.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 1.64 and a current ratio of 1.64.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in DHT by 4.5% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,045,157 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $14,522,000 after purchasing an additional 174,219 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its holdings in DHT by 43.8% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 190,775 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $685,000 after purchasing an additional 58,141 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new stake in DHT during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $232,000. FMR LLC acquired a new stake in DHT during the second quarter valued at approximately $1,197,000. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in DHT by 1.0% during the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 7,808,667 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $36,623,000 after purchasing an additional 76,005 shares in the last quarter. 38.62% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

DHT Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates crude oil tankers primarily in Oslo, Norway and Singapore. As of February 6, 2018, it had a fleet of 27 very large crude carriers and 2 Aframaxes with deadweight tons of 8,590,740. The company was founded in 2005 and is headquartered in Hamilton, Bermuda.

