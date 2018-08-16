Wellness Center USA (WCUI) Releases Earnings Results

Wellness Center USA (OTCMKTS:WCUI) posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The company reported ($0.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, Bloomberg Earnings reports. The firm had revenue of $0.07 million for the quarter.

Shares of Wellness Center USA stock remained flat at $$0.16 during trading hours on Thursday. Wellness Center USA has a 1 year low of $0.09 and a 1 year high of $0.25.

Wellness Center USA Company Profile

Wellness Center USA, Inc engages in the healthcare and medical businesses in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, Medical Devices; and Authentication and Encryption Products and Services. The company is primarily involved in the marketing and distribution of online sports and nutrition supplements.

