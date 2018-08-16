Weekly Research Analysts’ Ratings Updates for Catalyst Pharmaceuticals (CPRX)

Catalyst Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ: CPRX) has recently received a number of price target changes and ratings updates:

8/13/2018 – Catalyst Pharmaceuticals was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating. They now have a $3.25 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, “Catalyst reported narrower-than-expected loss in the second quarter of 2018. The company resubmitted the new drug application (NDA) of Firdapse for the symptomatic treatment of Lambert-Eaton myasthenic syndrome (LEMS) in March 2018. The FDA accepted the NDA and granted Priority Review to the same in May 2018. The FDA has set an action date of Nov 28, 2018. A potential approval will boost the growth prospects. The company is also actively engaged in pre-commercialization activities for a potential launch of the drug. Meanwhile, the company is also developing Firdapse for additional indications. However, Catalyst has a limited number of candidates in its pipeline and is highly dependent on the FDA’s approval of the drug for growth. The company’s share price movement shows that the stock has underperformed the industry year to date.”

8/9/2018 – Catalyst Pharmaceuticals was given a new $6.00 price target on by analysts at Oppenheimer Holdings Inc.. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

8/9/2018 – Catalyst Pharmaceuticals had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at HC Wainwright. They now have a $6.00 price target on the stock. They wrote, “Our price target of $6/share is based on an equally weighted composite of: (a) $7.18/ share, as a 35x multiple of taxed and diluted 2024 GAAP EPS of $0.61 discounted back to 2018 at 20%; and (b) an NPV of discounted cash flows between 2018-2024 of $7.18/share (discount rate 12%, growth rate 2%).””

8/8/2018 – Catalyst Pharmaceuticals was downgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating.

8/8/2018 – Catalyst Pharmaceuticals was downgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating.

7/20/2018 – Catalyst Pharmaceuticals was downgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating.

7/12/2018 – Catalyst Pharmaceuticals is now covered by analysts at Oppenheimer Holdings Inc.. They set a “buy” rating and a $6.00 price target on the stock.

CPRX opened at $2.87 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $304.72 million, a PE ratio of -13.67 and a beta of 1.20. Catalyst Pharmaceuticals Inc has a 52-week low of $2.18 and a 52-week high of $4.51.

Catalyst Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CPRX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, August 10th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.06) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.08) by $0.02. research analysts expect that Catalyst Pharmaceuticals Inc will post -0.31 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Donald A. Denkhaus purchased 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 30th. The stock was bought at an average price of $3.75 per share, for a total transaction of $75,000.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 120,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $450,000. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . In the last quarter, insiders have bought 29,000 shares of company stock valued at $106,940. 9.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. California State Teachers Retirement System boosted its stake in shares of Catalyst Pharmaceuticals by 18.2% during the 1st quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 133,262 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $318,000 after acquiring an additional 20,484 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers boosted its stake in shares of Catalyst Pharmaceuticals by 34.7% during the 2nd quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 90,725 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $283,000 after acquiring an additional 23,383 shares in the last quarter. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in Catalyst Pharmaceuticals by 12.7% during the 2nd quarter. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. now owns 208,404 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $651,000 after purchasing an additional 23,500 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund boosted its stake in Catalyst Pharmaceuticals by 47.6% during the 1st quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 74,994 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $179,000 after purchasing an additional 24,200 shares during the period. Finally, Alps Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in Catalyst Pharmaceuticals by 23.6% during the 1st quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. now owns 137,441 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $328,000 after purchasing an additional 26,262 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 51.31% of the company’s stock.

Catalyst Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing therapies for people with rare debilitating, chronic neuromuscular, and neurological diseases. Its product candidates include Firdapse, a proprietary form of amifampridine phosphate that has completed Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of patients with lambert-eaton myasthenic syndrome; is in Phase III clinical trial to treat congenital myasthenic syndromes; and is in Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of anti-MuSK antibody positive myasthenia gravis, as well as is in Phase II clinical trial for patients with spinal muscular atrophy type 3.

