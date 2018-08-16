Weekly Investment Analysts’ Ratings Changes for Kulicke and Soffa Industries (KLIC)

Several analysts have recently updated their ratings and price targets for Kulicke and Soffa Industries (NASDAQ: KLIC):

8/15/2018 – Kulicke and Soffa Industries was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating. They now have a $30.00 price target on the stock.

8/14/2018 – Kulicke and Soffa Industries was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating.

8/2/2018 – Kulicke and Soffa Industries was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a "sell" rating to a "hold" rating. They now have a $30.00 price target on the stock.

8/2/2018 – Kulicke and Soffa Industries had its price target raised by analysts at B. Riley from $38.00 to $40.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

7/25/2018 – Kulicke and Soffa Industries was downgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating.

7/21/2018 – Kulicke and Soffa Industries was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a "sell" rating to a "hold" rating.

7/20/2018 – Kulicke and Soffa Industries was downgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating.

7/14/2018 – Kulicke and Soffa Industries was upgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating.

7/12/2018 – Kulicke and Soffa Industries was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a "hold" rating to a "sell" rating.

7/11/2018 – Kulicke and Soffa Industries had its price target raised by analysts at B. Riley from $36.00 to $38.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

7/4/2018 – Kulicke and Soffa Industries was upgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating.

7/3/2018 – Kulicke and Soffa Industries was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a "sell" rating to a "hold" rating. According to Zacks, "Kulicke & Soffa is a leading provider of semiconductor packaging and electronic assembly solutions supporting the global automotive, consumer, communications, computing and industrial segments. As a pioneer in the semiconductor space, K&S has provided customers with market leading packaging solutions for decades. In recent years, K&S has expanded its product offerings through strategic acquisitions and organic development, adding advanced packaging, electronics assembly, wedge bonding and a broader range of expendable tools to its core offerings. Combined with its extensive expertise in process technology and focus on development, K&S is well positioned to help customers meet the challenges of packaging and assembling the next-generation of electronic devices. "

NASDAQ:KLIC traded up $0.07 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $26.44. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,854 shares, compared to its average volume of 717,247. Kulicke and Soffa Industries Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $18.22 and a fifty-two week high of $28.71. The company has a quick ratio of 4.42, a current ratio of 5.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.80 billion, a PE ratio of 17.06, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.98 and a beta of 1.22.

Kulicke and Soffa Industries (NASDAQ:KLIC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 31st. The semiconductor company reported $0.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.57 by ($0.03). Kulicke and Soffa Industries had a return on equity of 19.51% and a net margin of 6.93%. The business had revenue of $221.77 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $221.80 million. research analysts expect that Kulicke and Soffa Industries Inc. will post 2.27 EPS for the current year.

In other Kulicke and Soffa Industries news, Director Gregory F. Milzcik purchased 4,185 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 5th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $23.81 per share, with a total value of $99,644.85. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 52,807 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,257,334.67. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Also, Director Peter T. M. Kong purchased 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 7th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $26.89 per share, with a total value of $134,450.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 45,090 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,212,470.10. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Insiders sold 22,900 shares of company stock valued at $639,000 in the last three months. Company insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of KLIC. Rubric Capital Management LP acquired a new position in Kulicke and Soffa Industries in the first quarter worth about $20,759,000. Matarin Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Kulicke and Soffa Industries in the first quarter worth about $14,985,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new position in Kulicke and Soffa Industries in the first quarter worth about $13,771,000. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in Kulicke and Soffa Industries by 6.8% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,085,082 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $152,188,000 after purchasing an additional 385,765 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Royce & Associates LP raised its position in Kulicke and Soffa Industries by 8.6% in the second quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 4,210,078 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $100,284,000 after purchasing an additional 334,857 shares in the last quarter. 84.67% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Kulicke and Soffa Industries, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells capital equipment and expendable tools to assemble semiconductor devices. It operates in two segments, Capital Equipment, and Aftermarket Products and Services (APS). The Capital Equipment segment manufactures and sells a line of ball bonders, wafer level bonders, wedge bonders, advanced packaging, and electronic assembly solutions.

