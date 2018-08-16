Weekly Analysts’ Ratings Changes for EMCORE (EMKR)

Several brokerages have updated their recommendations and price targets on shares of EMCORE (NASDAQ: EMKR) in the last few weeks:

8/8/2018 – EMCORE was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating. According to Zacks, “EMCORE Corporation offers a broad portfolio of compound semiconductor- based products for the broadband, fiber optic, satellite and terrestrial solar power markets. EMCORE’s Fiber Optic segment offers optical components, subsystems and systems for high-speed data and telecommunications networks, cable television and fiber-to-the-premises. EMCORE’s Photovoltaic segment provides products for both satellite and terrestrial applications. For satellite applications, EMCORE offers high efficiency Gallium Arsenide solar cells, Covered Interconnect Cells and panels. For terrestrial applications, EMCORE is adapting its high-efficiency GaAs solar cells for use in solar power concentrator systems. “

8/7/2018 – EMCORE was upgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating.

8/3/2018 – EMCORE was downgraded by analysts at Northland Securities from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating. They now have a $5.00 price target on the stock.

8/2/2018 – EMCORE was downgraded by analysts at TheStreet from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating.

7/4/2018 – EMCORE was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating. According to Zacks, “EMCORE Corporation offers a broad portfolio of compound semiconductor- based products for the broadband, fiber optic, satellite and terrestrial solar power markets. EMCORE’s Fiber Optic segment offers optical components, subsystems and systems for high-speed data and telecommunications networks, cable television and fiber-to-the-premises. EMCORE’s Photovoltaic segment provides products for both satellite and terrestrial applications. For satellite applications, EMCORE offers high efficiency Gallium Arsenide solar cells, Covered Interconnect Cells and panels. For terrestrial applications, EMCORE is adapting its high-efficiency GaAs solar cells for use in solar power concentrator systems. “

Shares of NASDAQ EMKR remained flat at $$4.65 during mid-day trading on Thursday. 106,697 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 232,723. EMCORE Co. has a 52 week low of $4.40 and a 52 week high of $9.25. The company has a market cap of $133.35 million, a P/E ratio of 11.92 and a beta of 0.38.

EMCORE (NASDAQ:EMKR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 2nd. The semiconductor company reported ($0.26) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.08) by ($0.18). EMCORE had a negative return on equity of 6.84% and a negative net margin of 10.45%. The company had revenue of $17.72 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $18.02 million. equities research analysts forecast that EMCORE Co. will post -0.42 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of EMCORE by 4.1% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 245,535 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,582,000 after acquiring an additional 9,627 shares during the last quarter. Connors Investor Services Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of EMCORE by 48.1% during the 1st quarter. Connors Investor Services Inc. now owns 46,193 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $263,000 after acquiring an additional 15,000 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in shares of EMCORE by 8.4% during the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 201,966 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,302,000 after acquiring an additional 15,690 shares during the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of EMCORE by 42.3% during the 1st quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 53,120 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $303,000 after acquiring an additional 15,800 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Putnam Investments LLC lifted its holdings in shares of EMCORE by 7.5% during the 2nd quarter. Putnam Investments LLC now owns 275,300 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,390,000 after acquiring an additional 19,300 shares during the last quarter. 73.66% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

EMCORE Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides advanced mixed-signal optics products in California. It offers broadband products comprising cable television; laser, receiver, and photodetector component products; radio frequency over glass FTTP products; satellite/microwave communications products; and wireless communications products.

