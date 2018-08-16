Wedbush Securities Inc. Takes Position in Lexington Realty Trust (LXP)

Wedbush Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Lexington Realty Trust (NYSE:LXP) in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund purchased 13,400 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $117,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Sei Investments Co. increased its stake in shares of Lexington Realty Trust by 43.7% during the second quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 100,274 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $876,000 after purchasing an additional 30,491 shares during the period. Financial Counselors Inc. acquired a new stake in Lexington Realty Trust during the second quarter worth approximately $140,000. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS acquired a new stake in Lexington Realty Trust during the second quarter worth approximately $399,000. Orinda Asset Management LLC grew its position in Lexington Realty Trust by 18.8% during the second quarter. Orinda Asset Management LLC now owns 290,919 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,540,000 after buying an additional 46,119 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP grew its position in Lexington Realty Trust by 25.3% during the second quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 278,073 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,428,000 after buying an additional 56,226 shares in the last quarter. 74.21% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. ValuEngine raised Lexington Realty Trust from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, June 22nd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Lexington Realty Trust from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 2nd. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “hold” rating and set a $9.00 price target on shares of Lexington Realty Trust in a research report on Thursday, August 9th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus downgraded Lexington Realty Trust from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $8.50 to $7.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 8th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and eight have given a hold rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $9.39.

Shares of NYSE:LXP opened at $8.95 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $2.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.23, a P/E/G ratio of 2.02 and a beta of 0.82. Lexington Realty Trust has a 1 year low of $7.59 and a 1 year high of $10.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 0.14 and a current ratio of 0.14.

Lexington Realty Trust (NYSE:LXP) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 8th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.24 by ($0.25). The business had revenue of $105.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $101.91 million. Lexington Realty Trust had a net margin of 4.99% and a return on equity of 1.69%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.23 EPS. analysts anticipate that Lexington Realty Trust will post 0.98 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Lexington Realty Trust (NYSE:LXP) is a publicly traded real estate investment trust (REIT) that owns a diversified portfolio of real estate assets consisting primarily of equity investments in single-tenant net-leased commercial properties across the United States. Lexington seeks to expand its portfolio through build-to-suit transactions, sale-leaseback transactions and other transactions, including acquisitions.

