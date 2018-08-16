Wedbush Securities Inc. Has $2.52 Million Holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (IVV)

Wedbush Securities Inc. boosted its stake in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV) by 13.6% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 9,233 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,103 shares during the quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc.’s holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF were worth $2,521,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Heritage Way Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 9.6% in the 2nd quarter. Heritage Way Advisors LLC now owns 85,993 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,480,000 after acquiring an additional 7,558 shares during the period. Relaxing Retirement Coach boosted its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 66.8% during the 1st quarter. Relaxing Retirement Coach now owns 41,731 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,072,000 after buying an additional 16,714 shares during the last quarter. Cantor Fitzgerald Investment Adviser L.P. boosted its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 1.9% during the 2nd quarter. Cantor Fitzgerald Investment Adviser L.P. now owns 91,284 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,925,000 after buying an additional 1,708 shares during the last quarter. Wealth Alliance Advisory Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 1.9% during the 2nd quarter. Wealth Alliance Advisory Group LLC now owns 31,807 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,685,000 after buying an additional 583 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Squar Milner Financial Services LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 4.1% during the 2nd quarter. Squar Milner Financial Services LLC now owns 10,960 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,993,000 after buying an additional 428 shares during the last quarter.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF stock opened at $285.57 on Thursday. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF has a 52 week low of $243.45 and a 52 week high of $288.69.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

