Weatherford International (WFT) Bonds Trading 2.6% Lower

An issue of Weatherford International plc (NYSE:WFT) bonds fell 2.6% against their face value during trading on Thursday. The high-yield issue of debt has a 8.25% coupon and will mature on June 15, 2023. The bonds in the issue are now trading at $94.75 and were trading at $100.00 last week. Price changes in a company’s bonds in credit markets sometimes predict parallel changes in its share price.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the company. Piper Jaffray Companies set a $2.00 price objective on Weatherford International and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Sunday, July 29th. ValuEngine upgraded Weatherford International from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 7th. Jefferies Financial Group set a $4.00 price objective on Weatherford International and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, July 30th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Weatherford International from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Sunday, July 15th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets set a $4.00 price objective on Weatherford International and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $4.67.

NYSE WFT traded down $0.08 on Thursday, reaching $2.62. The company had a trading volume of 17,082,000 shares, compared to its average volume of 20,100,818. The company has a market capitalization of $2.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.29 and a beta of 2.40. Weatherford International plc has a fifty-two week low of $2.07 and a fifty-two week high of $4.72. The company has a quick ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 1.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of -5.82.

Weatherford International (NYSE:WFT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 27th. The oil and gas company reported ($0.16) EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.18) by $0.02. The business had revenue of $1.45 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.47 billion. Weatherford International had a negative net margin of 46.44% and a negative return on equity of 283.53%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 6.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.28) earnings per share. research analysts expect that Weatherford International plc will post -0.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. First Trust Advisors LP bought a new stake in Weatherford International during the second quarter valued at $119,000. GSA Capital Partners LLP bought a new stake in Weatherford International during the second quarter valued at $158,000. Berkshire Asset Management LLC PA boosted its position in Weatherford International by 37.2% during the second quarter. Berkshire Asset Management LLC PA now owns 55,612 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $183,000 after acquiring an additional 15,071 shares during the last quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. boosted its position in Weatherford International by 51.3% during the second quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 59,786 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $197,000 after acquiring an additional 20,272 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new stake in Weatherford International during the first quarter valued at $159,000.

Weatherford International plc operates as a multinational oilfield service company worldwide. It offers equipment and services used in the drilling, evaluation, completion, production, and intervention of oil and natural gas wells. The company operates in two segments, Western Hemisphere and Eastern Hemisphere.

