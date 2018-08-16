Waterstone Financial, Inc. (WSBF) Insider Sells $247,367.00 in Stock

Waterstone Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:WSBF) insider Eric J. Egenhoefer sold 14,551 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.00, for a total transaction of $247,367.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link.

WSBF opened at $16.75 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $496.72 million, a P/E ratio of 15.99 and a beta of 0.18. Waterstone Financial, Inc. has a twelve month low of $16.60 and a twelve month high of $20.05. The company has a quick ratio of 1.41, a current ratio of 1.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07.

Waterstone Financial (NASDAQ:WSBF) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 31st. The savings and loans company reported $0.34 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.32 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $47.04 million during the quarter. Waterstone Financial had a net margin of 14.16% and a return on equity of 7.28%.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 2nd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, July 12th were paid a dividend of $0.12 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, July 11th. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.87%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Two Sigma Investments LP bought a new position in Waterstone Financial during the 4th quarter valued at $175,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. bought a new position in Waterstone Financial during the 1st quarter valued at $183,000. Barclays PLC boosted its stake in Waterstone Financial by 141.3% during the 1st quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 10,810 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $187,000 after acquiring an additional 6,331 shares during the last quarter. MetLife Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in Waterstone Financial during the 4th quarter valued at $186,000. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. bought a new position in Waterstone Financial during the 4th quarter valued at $296,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 59.61% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. BidaskClub lowered shares of Waterstone Financial from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Friday, August 10th. UBS Group reaffirmed a “sell” rating and set a $12.75 price target on shares of Waterstone Financial in a report on Thursday, August 9th.

Waterstone Financial Company Profile

Waterstone Financial, Inc operates as a bank holding company for WaterStone Bank SSB that provides various financial services to customers in southeastern Wisconsin, the United States. It operates through two segments, Community Banking and Mortgage Banking. The Community Banking segment provides consumer and business banking products and services, such as deposit and transactional solutions, including checking accounts, online banking and bill pay services, and money transfer services, as well as credit, debit, and pre-paid cards; investable funds solutions comprising savings, money market deposit, and individual retirement accounts, as well as certificates of deposit; lending solutions consisting of residential mortgages, home equity loans and lines of credit, personal and installment loans, real estate financing, business loans, and business lines of credit; and fixed and variable annuities, and insurance products, as well as trust and investment management accounts.

