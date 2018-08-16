Waste Connections (WCN) Sets New 1-Year High at $104.93

Waste Connections Inc (TSE:WCN) hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as C$104.93 and last traded at C$104.54, with a volume of 116594 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at C$103.64.

Waste Connections (TSE:WCN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 24th. The company reported C$0.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.81 by C$0.03. Waste Connections had a return on equity of 20.62% and a net margin of 27.23%. The company had revenue of C$1.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$1.59 billion.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 21st. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 7th will be paid a $0.184 dividend. This is a boost from Waste Connections’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.18. This represents a $0.74 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.70%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 3rd.

In related news, insider Matthew Stephen Black sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$75.94, for a total value of C$379,700.00. Also, Director Edward E. Guillet sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of C$75.98, for a total value of C$759,800.00. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 25,000 shares of company stock valued at $1,902,600.

Waste Connections Company Profile (TSE:WCN)

Waste Connections, Inc, a solid waste services company, provides waste collection, transfer, disposal, and recycling services in the United States and Canada. The company operates through six segments: Southern, Western, Eastern, Canada, Central, and Exploration and Production (E&P). It offers collection services to residential, commercial, municipal, industrial, and E&P customers; landfill disposal services; and recycling services for various recyclable materials, including compost, cardboard, office paper, plastic containers, glass bottles, and ferrous and aluminum metals.

