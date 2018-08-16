Waste Connections Inc (WCN) Stake Increased by Quantitative Systematic Strategies LLC

Quantitative Systematic Strategies LLC lifted its position in shares of Waste Connections Inc (NYSE:WCN) by 213.9% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 43,265 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 29,482 shares during the period. Waste Connections makes up about 0.6% of Quantitative Systematic Strategies LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 20th largest holding. Quantitative Systematic Strategies LLC’s holdings in Waste Connections were worth $3,257,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of WCN. Toronto Dominion Bank lifted its holdings in shares of Waste Connections by 115.0% during the 2nd quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 1,126,901 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $85,916,000 after acquiring an additional 602,814 shares during the period. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board lifted its holdings in shares of Waste Connections by 1,918.9% during the 1st quarter. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board now owns 522,742 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $37,481,000 after acquiring an additional 496,850 shares during the period. Unigestion Holding SA bought a new stake in shares of Waste Connections during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $35,412,000. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its holdings in shares of Waste Connections by 4.6% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 10,560,499 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $757,609,000 after acquiring an additional 467,951 shares during the period. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its holdings in shares of Waste Connections by 10.5% during the 1st quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 4,260,678 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $305,661,000 after acquiring an additional 404,508 shares during the period. 84.03% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the stock. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on shares of Waste Connections from $82.00 to $84.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, June 29th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Waste Connections from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $83.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 10th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on shares of Waste Connections from $80.00 to $82.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, May 4th. Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of Waste Connections from $80.00 to $86.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 26th. Finally, TD Securities increased their price objective on shares of Waste Connections from $79.00 to $83.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $83.00.

In other news, insider Matthew Stephen Black sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.94, for a total transaction of $379,700.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, Director Edward E. Guillet sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.98, for a total transaction of $759,800.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 28,000 shares of company stock valued at $2,131,440 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.

WCN stock opened at $78.88 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $20.78 billion, a PE ratio of 36.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.70 and a beta of 0.07. Waste Connections Inc has a 52-week low of $63.50 and a 52-week high of $79.63. The company has a quick ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60.

Waste Connections (NYSE:WCN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 24th. The business services provider reported $0.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.62 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $1.24 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.23 billion. Waste Connections had a net margin of 14.80% and a return on equity of 9.90%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.55 earnings per share. research analysts predict that Waste Connections Inc will post 2.5 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 21st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 7th will be paid a dividend of $0.14 per share. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.71%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 6th. Waste Connections’s payout ratio is currently 25.93%.

Waste Connections Company Profile

Waste Connections, Inc, a solid waste services company, provides waste collection, transfer, disposal, and recycling services in the United States and Canada. The company operates through six segments: Southern, Western, Eastern, Canada, Central, and Exploration and Production (E&P). It offers collection services to residential, commercial, municipal, industrial, and E&P customers; landfill disposal services; and recycling services for various recyclable materials, including compost, cardboard, office paper, plastic containers, glass bottles, and ferrous and aluminum metals.

