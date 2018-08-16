Washington Real Estate Investment Trust (WRE) Shares Bought by Rothschild Asset Management Inc.

Rothschild Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Washington Real Estate Investment Trust (NYSE:WRE) by 0.5% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 1,093,963 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,085 shares during the quarter. Rothschild Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Washington Real Estate Investment Trust were worth $33,180,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its stake in shares of Washington Real Estate Investment Trust by 16.8% during the 1st quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,274,995 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $34,808,000 after purchasing an additional 183,766 shares in the last quarter. Westpac Banking Corp boosted its stake in shares of Washington Real Estate Investment Trust by 253.9% during the 1st quarter. Westpac Banking Corp now owns 170,588 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $4,657,000 after purchasing an additional 122,388 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its stake in shares of Washington Real Estate Investment Trust by 20.6% during the 1st quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 13,261 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $362,000 after purchasing an additional 2,264 shares in the last quarter. Parametrica Management Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Washington Real Estate Investment Trust during the 1st quarter valued at about $289,000. Finally, Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL boosted its stake in shares of Washington Real Estate Investment Trust by 1,186.6% during the 1st quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL now owns 153,100 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $4,180,000 after purchasing an additional 141,200 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.99% of the company’s stock.

Get Washington Real Estate Investment Trust alerts:

WRE has been the topic of a number of research reports. ValuEngine raised shares of Washington Real Estate Investment Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, June 29th. Stifel Nicolaus reaffirmed a “sell” rating and set a $25.00 target price on shares of Washington Real Estate Investment Trust in a research note on Friday, July 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Washington Real Estate Investment Trust currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $31.20.

Shares of NYSE WRE opened at $31.13 on Thursday. Washington Real Estate Investment Trust has a 1 year low of $24.92 and a 1 year high of $33.75. The stock has a market cap of $2.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.10 and a beta of 0.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 1.41 and a quick ratio of 1.41.

Washington Real Estate Investment Trust (NYSE:WRE) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 26th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.10. Washington Real Estate Investment Trust had a net margin of 5.72% and a return on equity of 1.76%. The company had revenue of $86.61 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $85.06 million. Washington Real Estate Investment Trust’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.8% on a year-over-year basis. research analysts forecast that Washington Real Estate Investment Trust will post 1.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 28th. Investors of record on Friday, September 14th will be given a dividend of $0.30 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 13th. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.85%. Washington Real Estate Investment Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 65.93%.

Washington Real Estate Investment Trust Profile

Washington REIT owns and operates uniquely positioned real estate assets in the Washington DC market. The Company's portfolio of 48 properties consists of approximately 6.1 million square feet of commercial space and 4,268 multifamily apartment units. These 48 properties consist of 19 office properties, 16 retail centers and 13 multifamily properties.

Read More: Stock Symbols and CUSIP Explained



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WRE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Washington Real Estate Investment Trust (NYSE:WRE).

Receive News & Ratings for Washington Real Estate Investment Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Washington Real Estate Investment Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.