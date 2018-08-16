Washington Federal (WAFD) Stock Rating Upgraded by ValuEngine

Washington Federal (NASDAQ:WAFD) was upgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued on Tuesday.

WAFD has been the topic of several other research reports. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $35.00 target price on shares of Washington Federal in a report on Friday, July 20th. BidaskClub lowered Washington Federal from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, April 20th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Washington Federal from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have assigned a hold rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $36.80.

WAFD stock opened at $33.95 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19. The stock has a market cap of $2.79 billion, a PE ratio of 17.50, a PEG ratio of 1.41 and a beta of 1.12. Washington Federal has a fifty-two week low of $29.80 and a fifty-two week high of $37.70.

Washington Federal (NASDAQ:WAFD) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 18th. The bank reported $0.61 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.59 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $132.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $131.70 million. Washington Federal had a return on equity of 9.93% and a net margin of 30.99%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.49 earnings per share. equities research analysts anticipate that Washington Federal will post 2.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Washington Federal by 12.3% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 11,782,908 shares of the bank’s stock worth $385,301,000 after acquiring an additional 1,286,456 shares in the last quarter. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC raised its holdings in Washington Federal by 5.3% during the first quarter. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC now owns 1,882,057 shares of the bank’s stock worth $65,119,000 after acquiring an additional 95,052 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its holdings in Washington Federal by 12.3% during the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,301,596 shares of the bank’s stock worth $45,035,000 after acquiring an additional 142,766 shares in the last quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. raised its holdings in Washington Federal by 13.4% during the second quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 1,086,589 shares of the bank’s stock worth $35,531,000 after acquiring an additional 128,570 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE raised its holdings in Washington Federal by 51.9% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 942,917 shares of the bank’s stock worth $30,833,000 after acquiring an additional 322,153 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.54% of the company’s stock.

Washington Federal

Washington Federal, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Washington Federal, National Association that provides lending, depository, insurance, and other banking services to consumers, mid-sized and large businesses, and owners and developers of commercial real estate in the United States. The company accepts deposit products, such as business and personal checking accounts, and term certificates of deposit, as well as money market accounts and passbook savings accounts.

