Warburg Research Reiterates “€40.00” Price Target for Cancom (COK)

Warburg Research set a €40.00 ($45.45) price target on Cancom (ETR:COK) in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday morning. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Several other brokerages have also commented on COK. Hauck & Aufhaeuser set a €110.00 ($125.00) price target on shares of Cancom and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 17th. Baader Bank set a €39.50 ($44.89) price target on shares of Cancom and gave the stock a sell rating in a research note on Thursday, July 26th. Finally, Commerzbank set a €53.00 ($60.23) price target on shares of Cancom and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Monday, July 23rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of €55.92 ($63.54).

Shares of COK traded up €0.22 ($0.25) during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting €40.26 ($45.75). 99,639 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 91,248. Cancom has a twelve month low of €47.44 ($53.91) and a twelve month high of €83.05 ($94.38).

CANCOM SE provides information technology (IT) infrastructure and services primarily in Germany, Austria, and the United States. The company operates through Cloud Solutions and IT Solutions segments. The Cloud Solutions segment provides cloud and shared managed services, including project-related cloud hardware, software, and services.

