Walt Disney Co (DIS) Shares Bought by Pioneer Trust Bank N A OR

Pioneer Trust Bank N A OR grew its position in Walt Disney Co (NYSE:DIS) by 1.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 59,778 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock after acquiring an additional 750 shares during the quarter. Walt Disney comprises 3.0% of Pioneer Trust Bank N A OR’s holdings, making the stock its 7th largest position. Pioneer Trust Bank N A OR’s holdings in Walt Disney were worth $6,265,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Trilogy Capital Inc. purchased a new position in Walt Disney during the first quarter worth approximately $107,000. Avestar Capital LLC purchased a new position in Walt Disney during the fourth quarter worth approximately $108,000. Live Your Vision LLC lifted its position in Walt Disney by 91.6% during the second quarter. Live Your Vision LLC now owns 1,046 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $113,000 after buying an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in Walt Disney by 184.3% during the first quarter. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,140 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $114,000 after buying an additional 739 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Icon Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new position in Walt Disney during the fourth quarter worth approximately $116,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.63% of the company’s stock.

Get Walt Disney alerts:

In other news, Chairman Robert A. Iger sold 437,679 shares of Walt Disney stock in a transaction on Monday, August 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $115.00, for a total value of $50,333,085.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now directly owns 1,498,871 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $172,370,165. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Brent Woodford sold 768 shares of Walt Disney stock in a transaction on Monday, July 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $104.35, for a total value of $80,140.80. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 28,493 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,973,244.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 710,002 shares of company stock valued at $80,514,432 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.38% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:DIS opened at $112.85 on Thursday. Walt Disney Co has a 52 week low of $96.20 and a 52 week high of $117.90. The company has a current ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. The firm has a market capitalization of $167.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.48 and a beta of 1.35.

Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 7th. The entertainment giant reported $1.87 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.97 by ($0.10). Walt Disney had a net margin of 20.76% and a return on equity of 21.37%. The business had revenue of $15.23 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $15.49 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.58 EPS. research analysts predict that Walt Disney Co will post 6.96 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a semiannual dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 26th. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 9th were given a $0.84 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, July 6th. This represents a yield of 1.62%. This is an increase from Walt Disney’s previous semiannual dividend of $0.78. Walt Disney’s payout ratio is currently 29.47%.

DIS has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Vetr downgraded Walt Disney from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $113.88 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, April 18th. BMO Capital Markets upgraded Walt Disney from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $95.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 25th. ValuEngine downgraded Walt Disney from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 2nd. Pivotal Research reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $93.00 price objective on shares of Walt Disney in a research report on Wednesday, May 9th. Finally, B. Riley reduced their price objective on Walt Disney from $125.00 to $123.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 9th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Walt Disney presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $118.92.

About Walt Disney

The Walt Disney Company, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an entertainment company worldwide. The company's Media Networks segment operates cable programming services under the brand ESPN, Disney, and Freeform; broadcast businesses, which include the ABC TV Network and eight owned television stations; radio businesses consisting of the ESPN Radio network; and the Radio Disney network.

Featured Story: Book Value Per Share – BVPS

Receive News & Ratings for Walt Disney Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Walt Disney and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.