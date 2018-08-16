Wagerr Achieves Market Capitalization of $20.85 Million (WGR)

Wagerr (CURRENCY:WGR) traded 5.2% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 13:00 PM ET on August 16th. Wagerr has a market capitalization of $20.85 million and approximately $17,215.00 worth of Wagerr was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, Wagerr has traded 34.4% higher against the U.S. dollar. One Wagerr token can currently be bought for approximately $0.11 or 0.00001778 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including YoBit, Crex24, Waves Decentralized Exchange and Livecoin.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Particl (PART) traded 7.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.94 or 0.00061532 BTC.

Phore (PHR) traded 18.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.47 or 0.00007271 BTC.

NoLimitCoin (NLC2) traded down 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0246 or 0.00000385 BTC.

TokenStars (TEAM) traded 8.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00001612 BTC.

Shorty (SHORTY) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0083 or 0.00000127 BTC.

TEAM (TokenStars) (TEAM) traded down 19.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0719 or 0.00001122 BTC.

Bitradio (BRO) traded 4.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0370 or 0.00000578 BTC.

MojoCoin (MOJO) traded 3.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0112 or 0.00000175 BTC.

SatoshiMadness (MAD) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

WARP (WARP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0677 or 0.00000735 BTC.

Wagerr Token Profile

WGR is a token. Wagerr’s total supply is 198,360,471 tokens and its circulating supply is 183,000,000 tokens. Wagerr’s official Twitter account is @wagerrx and its Facebook page is accessible here . Wagerr’s official website is www.wagerr.com . The Reddit community for Wagerr is /r/Wagerr and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

Buying and Selling Wagerr

Wagerr can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Livecoin, Crex24, Waves Decentralized Exchange and YoBit. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Wagerr directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Wagerr should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Wagerr using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

