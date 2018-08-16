W W Grainger Inc (GWW) Shares Sold by Rhumbline Advisers

Rhumbline Advisers reduced its holdings in shares of W W Grainger Inc (NYSE:GWW) by 6.6% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 103,577 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 7,346 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers’ holdings in W W Grainger were worth $31,943,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Synovus Financial Corp purchased a new stake in W W Grainger during the first quarter valued at $140,000. Piedmont Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in W W Grainger during the second quarter valued at $178,000. Lincoln National Corp purchased a new stake in W W Grainger during the first quarter valued at $203,000. Global Financial Private Capital LLC purchased a new stake in W W Grainger during the second quarter valued at $203,000. Finally, Balasa Dinverno & Foltz LLC purchased a new stake in W W Grainger during the second quarter valued at $211,000. 77.56% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of GWW opened at $357.89 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 2.37 and a quick ratio of 1.34. The stock has a market capitalization of $19.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.23, a P/E/G ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 0.86. W W Grainger Inc has a 52 week low of $155.00 and a 52 week high of $365.00.

W W Grainger (NYSE:GWW) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 18th. The industrial products company reported $4.37 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.78 by $0.59. The business had revenue of $2.86 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.82 billion. W W Grainger had a return on equity of 42.66% and a net margin of 7.16%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 9.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.67 earnings per share. research analysts anticipate that W W Grainger Inc will post 16.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, September 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 13th will be given a $1.36 dividend. This represents a $5.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.52%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 10th. W W Grainger’s payout ratio is 47.47%.

In related news, Chairman Donald G. Macpherson sold 21,448 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $342.39, for a total transaction of $7,343,580.72. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now owns 39,118 shares in the company, valued at $13,393,612.02. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, VP Eric R. Tapia sold 1,534 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $338.19, for a total value of $518,783.46. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 2,278 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $770,396.82. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 25,247 shares of company stock valued at $8,577,130. Company insiders own 10.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently commented on GWW. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on W W Grainger from $247.00 to $255.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, April 20th. Cfra set a $350.00 price objective on W W Grainger and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 18th. Zacks Investment Research cut W W Grainger from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 20th. Robert W. Baird cut W W Grainger from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $240.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, July 3rd. Finally, Gabelli cut W W Grainger from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $386.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Monday, July 16th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $295.36.

W.W. Grainger, Inc distributes maintenance, repair, and operating (MRO) supplies; and other related products and services that are used by businesses and institutions in the United States, Canada, Europe, Asia, and Latin America. The company offers material handling equipment, safety and security supplies, lighting and electrical products, power and hand tools, pumps and plumbing supplies, cleaning and maintenance supplies, metalworking tools, and various other products.

