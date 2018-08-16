Vornado Realty Trust (VNO) Position Lifted by Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank

Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its stake in Vornado Realty Trust (NYSE:VNO) by 34.0% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 92,845 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 23,575 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank’s holdings in Vornado Realty Trust were worth $6,863,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Toronto Dominion Bank increased its position in Vornado Realty Trust by 25.5% in the 1st quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 93,056 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $6,261,000 after buying an additional 18,899 shares during the period. Fox Run Management L.L.C. bought a new position in Vornado Realty Trust in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $325,000. DnB Asset Management AS bought a new position in Vornado Realty Trust in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $1,458,000. Norinchukin Bank The increased its position in Vornado Realty Trust by 29.6% in the 1st quarter. Norinchukin Bank The now owns 18,633 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,254,000 after buying an additional 4,258 shares during the period. Finally, Riverhead Capital Management LLC increased its position in Vornado Realty Trust by 9.8% in the 1st quarter. Riverhead Capital Management LLC now owns 8,279 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $557,000 after buying an additional 740 shares during the period. 80.04% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several brokerages have commented on VNO. ValuEngine raised Vornado Realty Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday. BMO Capital Markets reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $85.00 price target on shares of Vornado Realty Trust in a research report on Monday, July 30th. Argus lifted their price target on Vornado Realty Trust from $76.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 3rd. SunTrust Banks lifted their price target on Vornado Realty Trust to $81.00 and gave the stock an “average” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 27th. Finally, Deutsche Bank dropped their price target on Vornado Realty Trust from $82.00 to $80.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, June 26th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $79.70.

VNO opened at $75.17 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $13.84 billion, a PE ratio of 20.15, a PEG ratio of 8.94 and a beta of 0.88. The company has a current ratio of 5.62, a quick ratio of 5.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.41. Vornado Realty Trust has a 1 year low of $64.13 and a 1 year high of $80.30.

Vornado Realty Trust (NYSE:VNO) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 30th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.39 by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $541.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $539.78 million. Vornado Realty Trust had a net margin of 6.91% and a return on equity of 5.16%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.25 earnings per share. research analysts predict that Vornado Realty Trust will post 3.78 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 17th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 6th will be given a dividend of $0.63 per share. This represents a $2.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.35%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 3rd. Vornado Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio is presently 67.56%.

Vornado Realty Trust Profile

Vornado Realty Trust is a preeminent owner, manager and developer of office and retail assets. Vornado's portfolio is concentrated in the nation's key market ? New York City ? along with the premier asset in both Chicago and San Francisco. Vornado is also the real estate industry leader in sustainability policy.

