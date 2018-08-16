Vivek Jain Sells 10,474 Shares of Maxim Integrated Products Inc. (MXIM) Stock

Maxim Integrated Products Inc. (NASDAQ:MXIM) VP Vivek Jain sold 10,474 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.87, for a total transaction of $648,026.38. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink.
MXIM stock opened at $60.46 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 4.16 and a quick ratio of 3.82. Maxim Integrated Products Inc. has a 12 month low of $43.42 and a 12 month high of $74.94. The company has a market capitalization of $17.17 billion, a PE ratio of 22.31, a PEG ratio of 1.91 and a beta of 1.20.
Maxim Integrated Products (NASDAQ:MXIM) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 26th. The semiconductor company reported $0.73 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.70 by $0.03. Maxim Integrated Products had a net margin of 18.84% and a return on equity of 37.83%. The company had revenue of $633.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $630.39 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.63 earnings per share. Maxim Integrated Products’s revenue was up 5.2% compared to the same quarter last year. equities research analysts predict that Maxim Integrated Products Inc. will post 3.11 EPS for the current year.
Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Natixis bought a new stake in Maxim Integrated Products during the first quarter valued at approximately $8,724,000. Ardevora Asset Management LLP lifted its position in Maxim Integrated Products by 804.5% during the second quarter. Ardevora Asset Management LLP now owns 580,078 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $34,027,000 after purchasing an additional 515,948 shares during the last quarter. Robecosam AG bought a new stake in Maxim Integrated Products during the first quarter valued at approximately $62,629,000. Eagle Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in Maxim Integrated Products by 1,145.4% during the first quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. now owns 707,242 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $42,590,000 after purchasing an additional 650,454 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Prudential Financial Inc. lifted its position in Maxim Integrated Products by 15.7% during the first quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 43,785 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $2,637,000 after purchasing an additional 5,951 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 90.81% of the company’s stock.
MXIM has been the subject of a number of research reports. Citigroup cut their target price on shares of Maxim Integrated Products from $59.00 to $56.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 30th. BidaskClub lowered shares of Maxim Integrated Products from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, April 21st. Maxim Group reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Maxim Integrated Products in a research report on Thursday, June 14th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Maxim Integrated Products from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, April 30th. Finally, Loop Capital started coverage on shares of Maxim Integrated Products in a research report on Friday, June 22nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $70.00 target price for the company. Thirteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $61.61.
Maxim Integrated Products Company Profile
Maxim Integrated Products, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and markets a range of linear and mixed-signal integrated circuits in the United States, China, rest of Asia, Europe, and internationally. The company also provides a range of high-frequency process technologies and capabilities for use in custom designs.
