Vivek Jain Sells 10,474 Shares of Maxim Integrated Products Inc. (MXIM) Stock

Maxim Integrated Products Inc. (NASDAQ:MXIM) VP Vivek Jain sold 10,474 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.87, for a total transaction of $648,026.38. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink.

MXIM stock opened at $60.46 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 4.16 and a quick ratio of 3.82. Maxim Integrated Products Inc. has a 12 month low of $43.42 and a 12 month high of $74.94. The company has a market capitalization of $17.17 billion, a PE ratio of 22.31, a PEG ratio of 1.91 and a beta of 1.20.

Get Maxim Integrated Products alerts:

Maxim Integrated Products (NASDAQ:MXIM) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 26th. The semiconductor company reported $0.73 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.70 by $0.03. Maxim Integrated Products had a net margin of 18.84% and a return on equity of 37.83%. The company had revenue of $633.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $630.39 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.63 earnings per share. Maxim Integrated Products’s revenue was up 5.2% compared to the same quarter last year. equities research analysts predict that Maxim Integrated Products Inc. will post 3.11 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 13th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 30th will be given a $0.46 dividend. This is a positive change from Maxim Integrated Products’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.42. This represents a $1.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.04%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 29th. Maxim Integrated Products’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 61.99%.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Natixis bought a new stake in Maxim Integrated Products during the first quarter valued at approximately $8,724,000. Ardevora Asset Management LLP lifted its position in Maxim Integrated Products by 804.5% during the second quarter. Ardevora Asset Management LLP now owns 580,078 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $34,027,000 after purchasing an additional 515,948 shares during the last quarter. Robecosam AG bought a new stake in Maxim Integrated Products during the first quarter valued at approximately $62,629,000. Eagle Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in Maxim Integrated Products by 1,145.4% during the first quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. now owns 707,242 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $42,590,000 after purchasing an additional 650,454 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Prudential Financial Inc. lifted its position in Maxim Integrated Products by 15.7% during the first quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 43,785 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $2,637,000 after purchasing an additional 5,951 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 90.81% of the company’s stock.

MXIM has been the subject of a number of research reports. Citigroup cut their target price on shares of Maxim Integrated Products from $59.00 to $56.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 30th. BidaskClub lowered shares of Maxim Integrated Products from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, April 21st. Maxim Group reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Maxim Integrated Products in a research report on Thursday, June 14th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Maxim Integrated Products from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, April 30th. Finally, Loop Capital started coverage on shares of Maxim Integrated Products in a research report on Friday, June 22nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $70.00 target price for the company. Thirteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $61.61.

Maxim Integrated Products Company Profile

Maxim Integrated Products, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and markets a range of linear and mixed-signal integrated circuits in the United States, China, rest of Asia, Europe, and internationally. The company also provides a range of high-frequency process technologies and capabilities for use in custom designs.

Read More: Growth Stocks, What They Are, What They Are Not

Receive News & Ratings for Maxim Integrated Products Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Maxim Integrated Products and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.