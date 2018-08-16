Vishay Precision Group (VPG) Earning Somewhat Positive Media Coverage, Study Finds

News coverage about Vishay Precision Group (NYSE:VPG) has trended somewhat positive recently, according to Accern Sentiment. The research firm identifies negative and positive media coverage by analyzing more than 20 million news and blog sources. Accern ranks coverage of companies on a scale of -1 to 1, with scores closest to one being the most favorable. Vishay Precision Group earned a daily sentiment score of 0.22 on Accern’s scale. Accern also gave news headlines about the scientific and technical instruments company an impact score of 48.3456808294992 out of 100, meaning that recent media coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an impact on the stock’s share price in the immediate future.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on VPG. B. Riley reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $53.00 price target (up previously from $40.00) on shares of Vishay Precision Group in a research note on Monday, August 6th. ValuEngine raised Vishay Precision Group from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 7th.

NYSE VPG opened at $42.00 on Thursday. Vishay Precision Group has a one year low of $19.75 and a one year high of $44.82. The company has a market cap of $595.29 million, a P/E ratio of 36.84, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.28 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a quick ratio of 2.79, a current ratio of 4.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13.

Vishay Precision Group (NYSE:VPG) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 7th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.57 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.13. Vishay Precision Group had a return on equity of 10.93% and a net margin of 7.66%. The business had revenue of $74.23 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $73.53 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.29 earnings per share. research analysts predict that Vishay Precision Group will post 1.73 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Bruce A. Lerner sold 1,125 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.63, for a total transaction of $49,083.75. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 3,012 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $131,413.56. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO William M. Clancy sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.45, for a total value of $354,500.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 29,575 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,048,433.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 11,945 shares of company stock valued at $433,801 in the last ninety days. 6.49% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Vishay Precision Group Company Profile

Vishay Precision Group, Inc designs, manufactures, and markets sensors, sensor-based measurement systems, specialty resistors, and strain gages in Asia, the United States, Israel, Europe, the United Kingdom, and Canada. It operates through three segments: Foil Technology Products, Force Sensors, and Weighing and Control Systems.

