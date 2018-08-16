Virtra (VTSI) PT Raised to $12.00 at Maxim Group

Virtra (OTCMKTS:VTSI) had its price objective increased by equities researchers at Maxim Group from $9.00 to $12.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Maxim Group’s price target points to a potential upside of 141.94% from the stock’s current price.

Separately, TheStreet cut shares of Virtra from a “b” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 13th.

Shares of OTCMKTS VTSI opened at $4.96 on Tuesday. Virtra has a 52-week low of $4.02 and a 52-week high of $6.60. The firm has a market cap of $44.51 million, a PE ratio of 20.11 and a beta of 0.33.

Virtra (OTCMKTS:VTSI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 13th. The company reported $0.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.04 by $0.22. The company had revenue of $8.71 million for the quarter.

About Virtra

VirTra, Inc, formerly VirTra Systems, Inc, is engaged in the sale and development of judgmental use of force training simulators and firearms training simulators for law enforcement, military and commercial uses. The Company sells simulators and related products around the world through a direct sales force and international distribution partners.

