Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL Buys 5,900 Shares of Blackbaud, Inc. (BLKB)

Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL lifted its stake in Blackbaud, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLKB) by 41.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 20,000 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 5,900 shares during the quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL’s holdings in Blackbaud were worth $2,049,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Smithfield Trust Co. grew its position in shares of Blackbaud by 2,492.5% during the second quarter. Smithfield Trust Co. now owns 1,037 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $106,000 after purchasing an additional 997 shares in the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Blackbaud during the first quarter worth about $201,000. Two Sigma Advisers LP purchased a new stake in shares of Blackbaud during the fourth quarter worth about $217,000. GWM Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Blackbaud during the first quarter worth about $233,000. Finally, Quadrature Capital Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Blackbaud during the first quarter worth about $239,000.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the company. BidaskClub cut Blackbaud from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 26th. Zacks Investment Research cut Blackbaud from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 2nd. Evercore ISI reiterated a “sell” rating and set a $100.00 target price on shares of Blackbaud in a research report on Sunday, August 5th. KeyCorp assumed coverage on Blackbaud in a research report on Monday, July 23rd. They set a “sector weight” rating for the company. Finally, B. Riley raised their price target on Blackbaud from $90.00 to $92.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 2nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $104.57.

In other Blackbaud news, Director Andrew M. Leitch sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.72, for a total transaction of $287,160.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 24,457 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,341,024.04. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . Also, Director George H. Ellis sold 2,652 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $96.16, for a total value of $255,016.32. Following the transaction, the director now owns 7,730 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $743,316.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 18,321 shares of company stock valued at $1,874,421 in the last 90 days. 1.55% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

NASDAQ BLKB opened at $96.27 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $4.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 60.55, a PEG ratio of 4.32 and a beta of 0.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.35, a current ratio of 0.77 and a quick ratio of 0.77. Blackbaud, Inc. has a 1-year low of $81.64 and a 1-year high of $120.35.

Blackbaud (NASDAQ:BLKB) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 30th. The technology company reported $0.69 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.67 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $214.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $214.80 million. Blackbaud had a return on equity of 27.70% and a net margin of 8.14%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.54 EPS. research analysts forecast that Blackbaud, Inc. will post 1.96 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 14th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 28th will be issued a dividend of $0.12 per share. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.50%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 27th. Blackbaud’s dividend payout ratio is presently 30.19%.

Blackbaud Company Profile

Blackbaud, Inc provides cloud software solutions to nonprofits, foundations, corporations, education institutions, healthcare organizations, and other charitable giving entities primarily in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, and Australia. The company offers Raiser's Edge NXT and Blackbaud CRM (constituent relationship management), which are fundraising and relationship management solutions; Luminate CRM for campaign management, constituent relations, business intelligence, and analytics; eTapestry, a cloud fundraising and donor management solution; everydayhero, a cloud crowdfundraising solution; and JustGiving, a social platform for giving.

