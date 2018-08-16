Vipshop (VIPS) Stock Rating Lowered by Daiwa Capital Markets

Vipshop (NYSE:VIPS) was downgraded by research analysts at Daiwa Capital Markets from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, MarketBeat.com reports. They presently have a $8.00 price objective on the technology company’s stock, down from their prior price objective of $16.00. Daiwa Capital Markets’ target price would suggest a potential upside of 12.83% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other research analysts also recently weighed in on VIPS. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Vipshop from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, June 30th. Benchmark decreased their price target on Vipshop from $24.00 to $19.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 16th. KeyCorp downgraded Vipshop from an “overweight” rating to a “sector weight” rating and set a $20.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, May 15th. ValuEngine downgraded Vipshop from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, July 2nd. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group downgraded Vipshop from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $14.30 price target for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, July 11th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $14.65.

Shares of Vipshop stock opened at $7.09 on Tuesday. Vipshop has a 52-week low of $7.07 and a 52-week high of $19.14. The company has a market capitalization of $6.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.22 and a beta of 1.84.

Vipshop (NYSE:VIPS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 13th. The technology company reported $0.84 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.11 by $0.73. The firm had revenue of $20.74 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $21.23 billion. Vipshop had a return on equity of 20.24% and a net margin of 2.51%. The business’s revenue was up 18.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.18 earnings per share. equities analysts expect that Vipshop will post 0.49 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of VIPS. Global X Management Co. LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vipshop by 52.2% during the 1st quarter. Global X Management Co. LLC now owns 555,841 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $9,238,000 after acquiring an additional 190,580 shares during the period. Hennessy Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Vipshop during the 1st quarter worth approximately $3,585,000. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Vipshop by 11.9% during the 1st quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 45,216 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $751,000 after acquiring an additional 4,816 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Vipshop by 1.4% during the 1st quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 976,166 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $16,224,000 after acquiring an additional 13,550 shares during the period. Finally, DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale boosted its stake in shares of Vipshop by 284.3% during the 1st quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 45,667 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,979,000 after acquiring an additional 33,783 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 48.54% of the company’s stock.

Vipshop Company Profile

Vipshop Holdings Limited operates as an online discount retailer for various brands in the People's Republic of China. It operates in two segments, Vip.com and Internet Finance Business. The company offers women's apparel, such as casual wear, jeans, dresses, outerwear, swimsuits, lingerie, pajamas, and maternity clothes; men's apparel comprising casual and smart-casual T-shirts, polo shirts, jackets, pants, and underwear; women and men shoes for casual and formal occasions; and accessories that include belts, jewelry, watches, and glasses for women and men.

