Vipshop (VIPS) Hits New 52-Week Low at $7.47

Vipshop Holdings Ltd – (NYSE:VIPS)’s share price reached a new 52-week low on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $7.47 and last traded at $7.62, with a volume of 1650934 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $8.06.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on VIPS shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered Vipshop from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, April 20th. CLSA lowered Vipshop from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 15th. ValuEngine lowered Vipshop from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 16th. Daiwa Capital Markets lowered Vipshop from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 16th. Finally, KeyCorp downgraded Vipshop from an “overweight” rating to a “sector weight” rating and set a $20.00 price target for the company. in a report on Tuesday, May 15th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $14.65.

The firm has a market capitalization of $6.02 billion, a PE ratio of 12.22 and a beta of 1.84.

Vipshop (NYSE:VIPS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 13th. The technology company reported $0.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.11 by $0.73. Vipshop had a return on equity of 20.24% and a net margin of 2.51%. The company had revenue of $20.74 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $21.23 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.18 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.4% compared to the same quarter last year. sell-side analysts predict that Vipshop Holdings Ltd – will post 0.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Levin Capital Strategies L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Vipshop in the second quarter worth about $108,000. Greenleaf Trust bought a new position in shares of Vipshop during the second quarter worth about $122,000. Bridgewater Associates LP bought a new position in shares of Vipshop during the second quarter worth about $137,000. Wexford Capital LP bought a new position in shares of Vipshop during the first quarter worth about $181,000. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC bought a new position in shares of Vipshop during the second quarter worth about $183,000. Institutional investors own 48.54% of the company’s stock.

Vipshop Company Profile

Vipshop Holdings Limited operates as an online discount retailer for various brands in the People's Republic of China. It operates in two segments, Vip.com and Internet Finance Business. The company offers women's apparel, such as casual wear, jeans, dresses, outerwear, swimsuits, lingerie, pajamas, and maternity clothes; men's apparel comprising casual and smart-casual T-shirts, polo shirts, jackets, pants, and underwear; women and men shoes for casual and formal occasions; and accessories that include belts, jewelry, watches, and glasses for women and men.

