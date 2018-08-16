Vipshop (VIPS) Given New $10.50 Price Target at Macquarie

Vipshop (NYSE:VIPS) had its price target reduced by Macquarie from $16.50 to $10.50 in a research note published on Wednesday. They currently have an outperform rating on the technology company’s stock.

A number of other equities analysts have also commented on VIPS. Zacks Investment Research lowered Vipshop from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Friday, April 20th. CLSA lowered Vipshop from a buy rating to an underperform rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 15th. ValuEngine lowered Vipshop from a sell rating to a strong sell rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 16th. Daiwa Capital Markets lowered Vipshop from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 16th. Finally, KeyCorp lowered Vipshop from an overweight rating to a sector weight rating and set a $20.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, May 15th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Vipshop presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $14.65.

Get Vipshop alerts:

Shares of Vipshop stock traded up $0.23 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $7.32. The company had a trading volume of 274,729 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,170,716. The firm has a market cap of $6.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.22 and a beta of 1.84. Vipshop has a fifty-two week low of $7.07 and a fifty-two week high of $19.14.

Vipshop (NYSE:VIPS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 13th. The technology company reported $0.84 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.11 by $0.73. The company had revenue of $20.74 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $21.23 billion. Vipshop had a return on equity of 20.24% and a net margin of 2.51%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 18.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.18 earnings per share. analysts predict that Vipshop will post 0.49 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Aperio Group LLC increased its holdings in Vipshop by 138.7% in the first quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 127,226 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,114,000 after purchasing an additional 73,932 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in Vipshop by 4.4% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 20,882,282 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $347,062,000 after purchasing an additional 874,969 shares in the last quarter. New Silk Road Investment PTE Ltd. bought a new stake in Vipshop in the second quarter worth approximately $14,598,000. Bank of Montreal Can increased its holdings in Vipshop by 75.5% in the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 1,336,386 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $14,499,000 after purchasing an additional 574,853 shares in the last quarter. Finally, OppenheimerFunds Inc. increased its holdings in Vipshop by 44.4% in the first quarter. OppenheimerFunds Inc. now owns 1,247,387 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $20,731,000 after purchasing an additional 383,570 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 48.54% of the company’s stock.

Vipshop Company Profile

Vipshop Holdings Limited operates as an online discount retailer for various brands in the People's Republic of China. It operates in two segments, Vip.com and Internet Finance Business. The company offers women's apparel, such as casual wear, jeans, dresses, outerwear, swimsuits, lingerie, pajamas, and maternity clothes; men's apparel comprising casual and smart-casual T-shirts, polo shirts, jackets, pants, and underwear; women and men shoes for casual and formal occasions; and accessories that include belts, jewelry, watches, and glasses for women and men.

Recommended Story: Investing in Growth Stocks



Receive News & Ratings for Vipshop Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vipshop and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.