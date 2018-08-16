Vipshop (VIPS) Cut to Sell at Citigroup

Vipshop (NYSE:VIPS) was downgraded by analysts at Citigroup from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a report released on Tuesday, Marketbeat reports.

VIPS has been the topic of several other reports. Daiwa Capital Markets downgraded Vipshop from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $16.00 to $8.00 in a report on Tuesday. KeyCorp downgraded Vipshop from an “overweight” rating to a “sector weight” rating and set a $20.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, May 15th. ValuEngine downgraded Vipshop from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, July 2nd. Goldman Sachs Group downgraded Vipshop from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $14.30 target price on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, July 11th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Vipshop from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 20th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $14.65.

Shares of VIPS opened at $7.09 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $6.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.22 and a beta of 1.84. Vipshop has a 12 month low of $7.07 and a 12 month high of $19.14.

Vipshop (NYSE:VIPS) last announced its earnings results on Monday, August 13th. The technology company reported $0.84 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.11 by $0.73. The firm had revenue of $20.74 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $21.23 billion. Vipshop had a return on equity of 20.24% and a net margin of 2.51%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 18.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.18 EPS. equities analysts anticipate that Vipshop will post 0.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Putnam Investments LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vipshop in the 2nd quarter valued at about $4,431,000. OLD Mutual Customised Solutions Proprietary Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Vipshop by 32.8% in the 2nd quarter. OLD Mutual Customised Solutions Proprietary Ltd. now owns 30,400 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $330,000 after purchasing an additional 7,500 shares during the period. Zurich Insurance Group Ltd FI lifted its stake in shares of Vipshop by 53.6% in the 2nd quarter. Zurich Insurance Group Ltd FI now owns 226,680 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,459,000 after purchasing an additional 79,099 shares during the period. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC acquired a new position in shares of Vipshop in the 2nd quarter valued at about $183,000. Finally, Vident Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vipshop in the 2nd quarter valued at about $661,000. 48.54% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Vipshop Company Profile

Vipshop Holdings Limited operates as an online discount retailer for various brands in the People's Republic of China. It operates in two segments, Vip.com and Internet Finance Business. The company offers women's apparel, such as casual wear, jeans, dresses, outerwear, swimsuits, lingerie, pajamas, and maternity clothes; men's apparel comprising casual and smart-casual T-shirts, polo shirts, jackets, pants, and underwear; women and men shoes for casual and formal occasions; and accessories that include belts, jewelry, watches, and glasses for women and men.

