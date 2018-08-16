Viewray (VRAY) and SONOVA Hldg AG/ADR (SONVY) Head-To-Head Analysis

Viewray (OTCMKTS: SONVY) and SONOVA Hldg AG/ADR (OTCMKTS:SONVY) are both medical companies, but which is the better business? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their risk, institutional ownership, profitability, earnings, valuation, dividends and analyst recommendations.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current recommendations for Viewray and SONOVA Hldg AG/ADR, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Viewray 0 0 6 0 3.00 SONOVA Hldg AG/ADR 0 0 0 0 N/A

Viewray presently has a consensus price target of $12.58, indicating a potential upside of 30.26%. Given Viewray’s higher possible upside, research analysts plainly believe Viewray is more favorable than SONOVA Hldg AG/ADR.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

84.4% of Viewray shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 0.2% of SONOVA Hldg AG/ADR shares are owned by institutional investors. 43.9% of Viewray shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Viewray and SONOVA Hldg AG/ADR’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Viewray $34.04 million 21.34 -$72.17 million ($1.04) -9.29 SONOVA Hldg AG/ADR $2.43 billion 4.89 $354.51 million N/A N/A

SONOVA Hldg AG/ADR has higher revenue and earnings than Viewray.

Profitability

This table compares Viewray and SONOVA Hldg AG/ADR’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Viewray -83.84% -353.05% -46.00% SONOVA Hldg AG/ADR N/A N/A N/A

Dividends

SONOVA Hldg AG/ADR pays an annual dividend of $0.30 per share and has a dividend yield of 0.8%. Viewray does not pay a dividend.

Volatility & Risk

Viewray has a beta of 1.24, suggesting that its stock price is 24% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, SONOVA Hldg AG/ADR has a beta of 0.06, suggesting that its stock price is 94% less volatile than the S&P 500.

About Viewray

ViewRay, Inc. designs, manufactures and markets MRIdian, the magnetic resonance imaging (MRI)-guided radiation therapy system to image and treat cancer patients simultaneously. The Company offers radiation therapy technology combined with magnetic resonance imaging. MRIdian integrates MRI technology, radiation delivery and the Company’s software to locate, target and track the position and shape of soft-tissue tumors while radiation is delivered. MRIdian delivers radiation to the tumor accurately while delivering less radiation to healthy tissue. MRIdian provides real-time imaging that defines the targeted tumor from the surrounding soft tissue and other critical organs during radiation treatment. MRIdian allows physicians to record the level of radiation exposure that the tumor has received and adapt the prescription between fractions as needed.

About SONOVA Hldg AG/ADR

Sonova Holding AG designs, develops, manufactures, and distributes hearing systems for adults and children with hearing impairment. It offers hearing instruments, cochlear implants, wireless communication products, and rechargeable hearing aids, as well as professional audiological services. The company provides hearing instruments under the Phonak, Unitron, and Hansaton brand names; cochlear implants under the Advanced Bionics brand name; and professional audiological services under the Connect Hearing brand name. Sonova Holding offers its products through a sales and distribution network, which comprise approximately 50 Sonova-owned wholesale companies and 100 independent distributors; and AudioNova retail network of approximately 3,300 locations in 12 markets. It operates in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia/Pacific. The company was formerly known as Phonak Holding AG and changed its name to Sonova Holding AG in August 2007. Sonova Holding AG was founded in 1947 and is headquartered in Stäfa, Switzerland.

