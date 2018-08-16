VictoryShares International High Div Volatility Wtd ETF (CID) Declares Monthly Dividend of $0.06

VictoryShares International High Div Volatility Wtd ETF (NASDAQ:CID) announced a monthly dividend on Thursday, August 16th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 16th will be given a dividend of 0.0642 per share on Friday, August 17th. This represents a $0.77 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.30%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 15th.

Shares of VictoryShares International High Div Volatility Wtd ETF stock traded up $0.39 during trading on Thursday, hitting $33.43. 4 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,827. VictoryShares International High Div Volatility Wtd ETF has a 12-month low of $33.56 and a 12-month high of $38.00.

Further Reading: Book Value Per Share – BVPS

Receive News & Ratings for VictoryShares International High Div Volatility Wtd ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for VictoryShares International High Div Volatility Wtd ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.