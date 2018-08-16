Victory Capital Management Inc. Invests $30.31 Million in Stag Industrial Inc (STAG) Stock

Victory Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in Stag Industrial Inc (NYSE:STAG) during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund purchased 1,113,170 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $30,312,000.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Optimum Investment Advisors purchased a new position in Stag Industrial in the 1st quarter worth approximately $119,000. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. increased its stake in Stag Industrial by 1,243.8% in the 1st quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 5,375 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $129,000 after purchasing an additional 4,975 shares during the period. Aperio Group LLC purchased a new position in Stag Industrial in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $233,000. Zeke Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Stag Industrial in the 1st quarter worth approximately $205,000. Finally, M&T Bank Corp purchased a new position in Stag Industrial in the 1st quarter worth approximately $208,000. 79.69% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of brokerages have commented on STAG. Zacks Investment Research raised Stag Industrial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 9th. UBS Group lifted their price target on Stag Industrial from $24.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 21st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut Stag Industrial from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $27.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Friday, June 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Stag Industrial currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $28.83.

Shares of STAG stock opened at $28.27 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.90 billion, a PE ratio of 16.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.94 and a beta of 1.06. Stag Industrial Inc has a fifty-two week low of $22.42 and a fifty-two week high of $28.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a current ratio of 1.04.

Stag Industrial (NYSE:STAG) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 31st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.45 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $85.47 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $84.32 million. Stag Industrial had a return on equity of 5.08% and a net margin of 19.24%. research analysts forecast that Stag Industrial Inc will post 1.79 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 17th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 31st will be given a $0.1183 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 30th. This represents a $1.42 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.02%. Stag Industrial’s dividend payout ratio is currently 84.02%.

STAG Industrial, Inc (the ?Company?) is an industrial real estate operating company focused on the acquisition and operation of single-tenant, industrial properties throughout the United States. The Company was formed as a Maryland corporation and has elected to be treated and intends to continue to qualify as a real estate investment trust (?REIT?) under Sections 856 through 860 of the Internal Revenue Code of 1986, as amended.

