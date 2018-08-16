Victory Capital Management Inc. Has $29.21 Million Position in NorthWestern Corp (NWE)

Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its position in shares of NorthWestern Corp (NYSE:NWE) by 1,656.9% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 510,169 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 481,131 shares during the quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in NorthWestern were worth $29,208,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Adviser Investments LLC acquired a new position in shares of NorthWestern in the 1st quarter valued at $108,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new position in shares of NorthWestern in the 2nd quarter valued at $132,000. Hartford Investment Management Co. acquired a new position in shares of NorthWestern in the 2nd quarter valued at $248,000. Zeke Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of NorthWestern in the 1st quarter valued at $295,000. Finally, Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of NorthWestern in the 2nd quarter valued at $305,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.87% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NWE opened at $60.46 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.32, a P/E/G ratio of 7.59 and a beta of 0.18. NorthWestern Corp has a fifty-two week low of $50.01 and a fifty-two week high of $64.47. The company has a current ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07.

NorthWestern (NYSE:NWE) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 19th. The utilities provider reported $0.87 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.43. The company had revenue of $261.82 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $286.14 million. NorthWestern had a net margin of 14.84% and a return on equity of 10.28%. NorthWestern’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.47 EPS. sell-side analysts forecast that NorthWestern Corp will post 3.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 28th. Investors of record on Friday, September 14th will be issued a dividend of $0.55 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 13th. This represents a $2.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.64%. NorthWestern’s payout ratio is 66.67%.

NWE has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of NorthWestern from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $60.00 price target on the stock in a report on Saturday, June 16th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of NorthWestern from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, July 2nd. Barclays initiated coverage on shares of NorthWestern in a report on Tuesday, July 10th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $60.00 price target on the stock. KeyCorp upgraded shares of NorthWestern from a “sector weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, June 4th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on shares of NorthWestern from $54.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “$58.28” rating in a report on Thursday, July 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, one has given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. NorthWestern presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $58.20.

In related news, VP Curtis T. Pohl sold 1,200 shares of NorthWestern stock in a transaction on Friday, July 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.73, for a total transaction of $70,476.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

NorthWestern Company Profile

NorthWestern Corporation, doing business as NorthWestern Energy, provides electricity and natural gas to residential, commercial, and industrial customers. The company operates through Electric Operations and Natural Gas Operations segments. It generates, transmits, and distributes electricity; and produces, stores, transmits, and distributes natural gas, as well as owns municipal franchises to provide natural gas service in the communities.

