Vicor Corp (VICR) Director Estia J. Eichten Sells 8,000 Shares

Vicor Corp (NASDAQ:VICR) Director Estia J. Eichten sold 8,000 shares of Vicor stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.78, for a total value of $494,240.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 319,079 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $19,712,700.62. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Vicor stock traded up $0.20 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $60.55. 6,223 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 208,703. The stock has a market cap of $2.50 billion, a PE ratio of 202.10 and a beta of 1.04. Vicor Corp has a 1 year low of $16.30 and a 1 year high of $64.50.

Vicor (NASDAQ:VICR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 24th. The electronics maker reported $0.19 EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $74.20 million during the quarter. Vicor had a return on equity of 8.70% and a net margin of 5.25%.

A number of research firms recently commented on VICR. BidaskClub upgraded Vicor from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, June 8th. ValuEngine upgraded Vicor from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 2nd.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in Vicor by 4.7% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,302,168 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $100,259,000 after purchasing an additional 103,418 shares in the last quarter. OppenheimerFunds Inc. purchased a new stake in Vicor during the 2nd quarter worth about $21,902,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in Vicor by 10.4% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 200,003 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $8,710,000 after purchasing an additional 18,842 shares in the last quarter. Manatuck Hill Partners LLC increased its position in Vicor by 11.2% during the 2nd quarter. Manatuck Hill Partners LLC now owns 151,994 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $6,619,000 after purchasing an additional 15,300 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Shikiar Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Vicor during the 2nd quarter worth about $6,114,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 24.61% of the company’s stock.

Vicor Company Profile

Vicor Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, and markets modular power components and power systems for converting, regulating, and controlling electric current worldwide. It operates through three segments: Brick Business Unit, VI Chip, and Picor. The company offers modular direct current (DC)-DC converters, open-frame intermediate bus converters, and complementary components; high density zero voltage soft switching DC-DC converters; configurable products; and custom power systems.

