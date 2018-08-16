Viacom, Inc. Class B (VIAB) Holdings Increased by Convergence Investment Partners LLC

Convergence Investment Partners LLC raised its position in Viacom, Inc. Class B (NASDAQ:VIAB) by 3.6% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 118,007 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,090 shares during the quarter. Convergence Investment Partners LLC’s holdings in Viacom, Inc. Class B were worth $3,559,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Rothschild Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Viacom, Inc. Class B during the 2nd quarter worth about $44,569,000. SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its stake in shares of Viacom, Inc. Class B by 295.1% during the 2nd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 83,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,521,000 after buying an additional 62,439 shares during the last quarter. Stevens First Principles Investment Advisors lifted its stake in shares of Viacom, Inc. Class B by 8.4% during the 2nd quarter. Stevens First Principles Investment Advisors now owns 74,312 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,241,000 after buying an additional 5,755 shares during the last quarter. Rational Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Viacom, Inc. Class B by 95,431.8% during the 2nd quarter. Rational Advisors LLC now owns 21,017 shares of the company’s stock worth $634,000 after buying an additional 20,995 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Strs Ohio lifted its stake in shares of Viacom, Inc. Class B by 40.0% during the 2nd quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 426,052 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,849,000 after buying an additional 121,659 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.55% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on VIAB shares. Barrington Research reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Viacom, Inc. Class B in a research report on Wednesday. Credit Suisse Group started coverage on shares of Viacom, Inc. Class B in a research report on Tuesday, July 10th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $33.00 price target on the stock. Cfra reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $35.00 price target on shares of Viacom, Inc. Class B in a research report on Wednesday, June 27th. ValuEngine lowered shares of Viacom, Inc. Class B from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Friday, May 18th. Finally, Imperial Capital started coverage on shares of Viacom, Inc. Class B in a research report on Thursday, June 28th. They set an “underperform” rating and a $26.00 price target on the stock. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eighteen have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Viacom, Inc. Class B currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $33.82.

VIAB stock opened at $30.80 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42, a quick ratio of 1.41 and a current ratio of 1.69. Viacom, Inc. Class B has a 12 month low of $22.13 and a 12 month high of $35.55. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.17, a PEG ratio of 0.89 and a beta of 1.39.

Viacom, Inc. Class B (NASDAQ:VIAB) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 9th. The company reported $1.18 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.07 by $0.11. Viacom, Inc. Class B had a net margin of 15.65% and a return on equity of 23.53%. The firm had revenue of $3.24 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.27 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.17 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 3.8% compared to the same quarter last year. equities research analysts forecast that Viacom, Inc. Class B will post 4.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 1st. Investors of record on Monday, September 17th will be issued a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.60%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 14th. Viacom, Inc. Class B’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 21.22%.

Viacom, Inc. Class B Profile

Viacom, Inc operates media brands that create entertainment content worldwide. The company creates television programs, motion pictures, short-form content, games, consumer products, podcasts, live events, and social media experiences. It operates through two segments, Media Networks and Filmed Entertainment.

