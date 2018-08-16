Veru (VERU) Given a $5.00 Price Target by HC Wainwright Analysts

HC Wainwright set a $5.00 target price on Veru (NASDAQ:VERU) in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday morning. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the stock.

“Valuation methodology. Our price target is derived from a market value of the firm at $302M, which includes a discounted cash flow-based asset value of $313M for DRS, excluding $10.7M debt and using a 15% discount rate, 0% terminal growth rate and 60% probability of success for Tamsulosin DRS. Risks include, but are not limited to: (1) failure of FC2 or Tamsulosin DRS to achieve commercial success due to reimbursement, penetration rate, and/or competition; (2) failure of Tamsulosin DRS in clinical trials; (3) clinical trial failures with other pipeline candidates; and (4) potential dilution risk.”,” HC Wainwright’s analyst wrote.

Other research analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Maxim Group reaffirmed a buy rating and set a $10.00 target price on shares of Veru in a report on Tuesday. Dawson James reissued a buy rating on shares of Veru in a research note on Monday, June 25th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Veru from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Friday, April 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $5.83.

VERU traded up $0.04 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $2.12. 100 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 76,303. The company has a market capitalization of $116.66 million, a PE ratio of -8.36 and a beta of 0.70. Veru has a 1-year low of $0.90 and a 1-year high of $3.00. The company has a current ratio of 1.53, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14.

Veru (NASDAQ:VERU) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 14th. The company reported ($0.15) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.08) by ($0.07). The company had revenue of $5.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.20 million. Veru had a negative return on equity of 21.72% and a negative net margin of 87.78%. equities research analysts predict that Veru will post -0.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Veru stock. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Veru Inc (NASDAQ:VERU) by 475.1% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 113,563 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 93,815 shares during the quarter. BlackRock Inc. owned about 0.21% of Veru worth $229,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). Institutional investors and hedge funds own 4.92% of the company’s stock.

Veru Company Profile

Veru Inc operates as a urology and oncology biopharmaceutical company. The company operates through two segments, Commercial; and Research and Development. It offers FC2 Female Condom for unintended pregnancy and sexually transmitted infections, including HIV/AIDS and the Zika virus; and PREBOOST benzocaine medicated individual wipes for the prevention of premature ejaculation.

