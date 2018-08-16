Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (VRTX) Shares Bought by Toronto Dominion Bank

Toronto Dominion Bank grew its stake in Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (NASDAQ:VRTX) by 18.6% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 167,359 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock after acquiring an additional 26,300 shares during the period. Toronto Dominion Bank’s holdings in Vertex Pharmaceuticals were worth $28,439,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Bowling Portfolio Management LLC acquired a new position in Vertex Pharmaceuticals during the second quarter valued at approximately $2,941,000. Rhumbline Advisers grew its holdings in Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 2.9% during the second quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 453,117 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $77,012,000 after purchasing an additional 12,823 shares during the period. Sivik Global Healthcare LLC grew its holdings in Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 24.6% during the second quarter. Sivik Global Healthcare LLC now owns 43,600 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $7,410,000 after purchasing an additional 8,600 shares during the period. Highland Associates Inc. acquired a new position in Vertex Pharmaceuticals during the second quarter valued at approximately $8,158,000. Finally, HMS Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Vertex Pharmaceuticals during the second quarter valued at approximately $422,000. 92.83% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In related news, COO Ian F. Smith sold 4,250 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, June 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $160.00, for a total transaction of $680,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 50,949 shares in the company, valued at $8,151,840. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Sangeeta N. Bhatia sold 875 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, June 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $152.05, for a total transaction of $133,043.75. Following the transaction, the director now owns 5,754 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $874,895.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 204,540 shares of company stock valued at $33,362,508 in the last 90 days. 0.75% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on VRTX. BidaskClub cut shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 6th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $207.00 to $211.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 26th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $185.00 price objective for the company in a report on Friday, April 20th. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price objective on shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals to $210.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 16th. Finally, Argus set a $172.00 price objective on shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 12th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and twenty-four have given a buy rating to the company. Vertex Pharmaceuticals currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $193.75.

Shares of VRTX opened at $173.60 on Thursday. Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated has a 12 month low of $136.50 and a 12 month high of $183.39. The firm has a market cap of $44.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 216.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.78 and a beta of 1.48. The company has a quick ratio of 3.55, a current ratio of 3.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01.

Vertex Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:VRTX) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 25th. The pharmaceutical company reported $0.94 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.40 by $0.54. Vertex Pharmaceuticals had a net margin of 15.84% and a return on equity of 19.86%. The business had revenue of $752.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $680.86 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.39 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 38.2% on a year-over-year basis. equities research analysts predict that Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated will post 2.48 EPS for the current year.

Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated, a biotechnology company, develops medicines for serious diseases. The company focuses on developing and commercializing therapies for the treatment of cystic fibrosis (CF) and advancing its research and development programs. It markets ORKAMBI (lumacaftor in combination with ivacaftor) to treat patients with CF 12 years of age and older who are homozygous for the F508del mutation in their cystic fibrosis transmembrane conductance regulator (CFTR) gene; KALYDECO (ivacaftor) for the treatment of patients with CF who have specific mutations in their CFTR gene, including the G551D mutation; and SYMDEKO (tezacaftor in combination with ivacaftor) to treat patients with CF 12 years of age and older who are F508del homozygous or who have 1 mutation that is responsive to tezacaftor/ivacaftor.

