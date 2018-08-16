Vertcoin (VTC) Market Capitalization Achieves $31.18 Million

Vertcoin (CURRENCY:VTC) traded up 1.1% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 10:00 AM ET on August 16th. Vertcoin has a market capitalization of $31.18 million and approximately $715,636.00 worth of Vertcoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Vertcoin has traded down 18.8% against the dollar. One Vertcoin coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.68 or 0.00010774 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including Bleutrade, QBTC, Bittrex and Poloniex.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6,366.93 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $292.10 or 0.04603092 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $526.04 or 0.08289631 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $56.20 or 0.00885672 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $89.66 or 0.01412940 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded up 17.1% against the dollar and now trades at $14.06 or 0.00221583 BTC.

Zcash (ZEC) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $142.56 or 0.02246582 BTC.

Bitcoin Gold (BTG) traded down 6% against the dollar and now trades at $18.03 or 0.00284142 BTC.

Bytecoin (BCN) traded down 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0016 or 0.00000025 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0023 or 0.00000036 BTC.

About Vertcoin

VTC is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Lyra2RE hashing algorithm. Its launch date was January 8th, 2014. Vertcoin’s total supply is 45,552,425 coins. The Reddit community for Vertcoin is /r/vertcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Vertcoin’s official Twitter account is @vertcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . Vertcoin’s official website is vertcoin.org

Buying and Selling Vertcoin

Vertcoin can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: SouthXchange, CoinEgg, QBTC, Bittylicious, Coinroom, CryptoBridge, Trade By Trade, LiteBit.eu, Bleutrade, YoBit, Upbit, Poloniex and Bittrex. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Vertcoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Vertcoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Vertcoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

