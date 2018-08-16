Verizon Communications Inc. (VZ) Stake Lifted by Point72 Asia Hong Kong Ltd

Point72 Asia Hong Kong Ltd increased its stake in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ) by 39,656.0% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 9,939 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock after acquiring an additional 9,914 shares during the period. Point72 Asia Hong Kong Ltd’s holdings in Verizon Communications were worth $475,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Formidable Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Verizon Communications by 20.9% during the fourth quarter. Formidable Asset Management LLC now owns 16,469 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $874,000 after buying an additional 2,852 shares in the last quarter. Matrix Asset Advisors Inc. NY boosted its holdings in Verizon Communications by 7.2% during the fourth quarter. Matrix Asset Advisors Inc. NY now owns 186,021 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $9,846,000 after buying an additional 12,448 shares in the last quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department boosted its holdings in Verizon Communications by 24.6% during the fourth quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 2,631,941 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $139,309,000 after buying an additional 520,417 shares in the last quarter. Buckley Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in Verizon Communications by 8.1% during the first quarter. Buckley Wealth Management LLC now owns 54,885 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $2,625,000 after buying an additional 4,131 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Waters Parkerson & CO. LLC boosted its holdings in Verizon Communications by 5.5% during the first quarter. Waters Parkerson & CO. LLC now owns 360,494 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $17,239,000 after buying an additional 18,933 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.12% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:VZ opened at $53.24 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.04, a current ratio of 0.96 and a quick ratio of 0.92. The company has a market capitalization of $216.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.24, a PEG ratio of 1.82 and a beta of 0.70. Verizon Communications Inc. has a 52 week low of $43.97 and a 52 week high of $54.77.

Verizon Communications (NYSE:VZ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 24th. The cell phone carrier reported $1.20 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.14 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $32.20 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $31.78 billion. Verizon Communications had a net margin of 23.88% and a return on equity of 38.62%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 5.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.96 EPS. research analysts expect that Verizon Communications Inc. will post 4.65 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, August 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, July 10th were given a $0.59 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, July 9th. This represents a $2.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.43%. Verizon Communications’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 63.10%.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on VZ. Credit Suisse Group began coverage on shares of Verizon Communications in a report on Tuesday, July 10th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $58.00 target price for the company. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Verizon Communications from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, June 30th. Scotiabank set a $61.00 target price on shares of Verizon Communications and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 25th. Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Verizon Communications from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $51.00 to $56.00 in a report on Thursday, June 21st. Finally, William Blair restated a “market perform” rating on shares of Verizon Communications in a report on Wednesday, April 25th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $55.42.

Verizon Communications Inc, through its subsidiaries, offers communications, information, and entertainment products and services to consumers, businesses, and governmental agencies worldwide. The company's Wireless segment provides wireless voice and data services; Internet access on various notebook computers and tablets; multimedia, business-focused, and location-based services, as well as international travel services; and network access services to deliver various Internet of Things products and services.

