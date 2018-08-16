Veritiv (VRTV) Raised to “C” at TheStreet

TheStreet upgraded shares of Veritiv (NYSE:VRTV) from a d+ rating to a c rating in a research note released on Monday.

VRTV has been the subject of several other research reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Veritiv from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Sunday, July 15th. ValuEngine lowered shares of Veritiv from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Wednesday, May 2nd. Finally, SunTrust Banks boosted their price target on shares of Veritiv to $40.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a report on Friday, August 10th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. Veritiv presently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $35.60.

Shares of NYSE VRTV opened at $48.85 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $703.57 million, a P/E ratio of -56.53 and a beta of 0.43. The company has a quick ratio of 1.53, a current ratio of 2.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.81. Veritiv has a one year low of $20.35 and a one year high of $51.00.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in VRTV. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Veritiv during the first quarter worth $13,010,000. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Veritiv by 9.4% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,624,431 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $64,733,000 after buying an additional 139,821 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in shares of Veritiv by 15.1% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 871,757 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $34,173,000 after buying an additional 114,082 shares in the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Veritiv during the second quarter worth $1,805,000. Finally, Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Veritiv by 21.2% during the second quarter. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. now owns 246,792 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $9,835,000 after buying an additional 43,239 shares in the last quarter. 94.15% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Veritiv Company Profile

Veritiv Corporation operates as a business-to-business distributor of packaging, facility solutions, print, and publishing products and services in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Packaging, Facility Solutions, Print, and Publishing. The Packaging segment offers standard and custom packaging solutions.

